FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 13 picks

1. Which former Heisman winner will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Kyler Murray

Going with Jayden Daniels in this spot. While Jackson leads the league in passing right now, I believe this will be a game where Daniels will use his arm to help get his team back in the win column after a three-week skid. The LSU product is only 588 passing yards away from breaking the Commanders rookie single-season record of 3,200, held by Robert Griffin III.

Prediction: Jayden Daniels

2. Order the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

Seahawks, Jets, Buccaneers, Panthers

Putting the Jets first here because even though they're a dumpster fire, they have put up 31 and 28 in their last couple matchups. Aaron Rodgers has also had at least 275-plus pass yards in his last three career matchups against the Seahawks. Seattle should keep it close against them, and Tampa will likely get an easy win against Carolina.

Prediction: Jets, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Panthers

3. Which RB will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Kyren Williams, Aaron Jones, James Conner, Kenneth Walker III

Aaron Jones went off for 106 yards when the Vikings played the lowly Bears last week. Expect him to keep rolling in Week 13. Jones is currently eighth in the league in rushing with 798 yards, and what's more impressive is that this is the most rushing yards he's had through the first 11 games of the season in his eight-year career.

Prediction: Aaron Jones

4. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING COMPLETIONS?

Geno Smith, Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Stroud, Sam Darnold

Stroud had 20 completions last week and went for 247 yards and two touchdowns. I expect him to have an even better performance this week as he helps the Texans bounce back from their shocking loss to the Titans. Jacksonville has also allowed 266 completions against opposing quarterbacks this season, the sixth-most of any team in the league.

Prediction: C.J. Stroud

5. Order the players by who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS (Highest to Lowest):

Davante Adams, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp

Of this bunch, Chase leads with the most receiving yards on the year. I'm backing him to lead this group in Week 13. He has 339 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns over his last two games, making him just the fifth player since 1970 with 325-plus receiving yards and five or more receiving scores over a two-game span. His former college teammate has also been on a tear this year.

Prediction: Chase, Jefferson, Kupp, Adams

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Cardinals win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer OR Vikings win by 4 points or more

This is a tough one, but I'm backing the home team in this matchup. Minnesota has been one of the best teams in the league this season and Kevin O'Connell has rejuvenated Sam Darnold's career. The Vikings also have a stingy defense, holding opponents to 17.9 points per game, good for fifth best in the league.

Prediction: Vikings win by 4 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Vikings 27, Cardinals 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

