FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 11 Picks, Predictions

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 11 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 11.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr.

Mahomes is off a bye, but he's also at Denver against one of the league's best defenses. I'm torn. Love and Penix have both made a turn for the unpredictable. I'm gonna go with Williams slightly over Mahomes. The Bears have won six out of seven, and Williams is averaging 261.7 passing yards per game over the last three.

PREDICTION: Caleb Williams

2. Which team will score the MOST POINTS?

Rams, Bills, Bears, Packers

The Rams have been a juggernaut offensively in recent weeks, putting up 111 total points in their last three wins. Seattle has a top-10 defense, but the Rams are humming and get their division rival at home.

PREDICTION: Rams

3. Which of the following will occur?

Bijan Robinson 110+ scrimmage yards

Josh Allen 250+ passing yards

Justin Jefferson 8+ receptions

None

The Bills have lost three of their last five, and in those five games, Allen is averaging 235 passing yards, and he has eight passing touchdowns and four interceptions. Is it time for Allen to get back to being the Buffalo Superman? The Bills need a win to get back on track. They win behind Allen.

PREDICTION: Josh Allen 250+ passing yards

4. Predict Ja'Marr Chase's RECEIVING YARDS vs. PIT:

Somehow, Chase is still dominating the league without Joe Burrow under center. He's first in receptions (76) and second in receiving yards (831). He's just that good. Although he got only eight targets last week, he got 64 over the four games prior. Oh … and Pittsburgh has the worst pass defense in the NFL.

PREDICTION: 105-130

5. Rank the teams by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS this week (highest to lowest):

Giants, Panthers, Rams, Bills

Remember, if Josh Allen does indeed go Superman, that means he's rushing the ball, too, alongside James Cook, who is second in the NFL in total rushing yards. I also like Rico Dowdle to have a big game. Two weeks ago, he put up 130 rushing yards in a Carolina win at Green Bay. Now he gets an Atlanta defense that's bad against the run.

PREDICTION: Bills, Panthers, Rams, Giants

6. What will be the outcome of this NFC North battle?

Bears win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer OR Vikings win by 3 points or more

Whether they win or not, the Vikings are usually in the game. This season, three of their five losses have come by a combined 17 points, while three of their four wins have come by a combined 10 points. In other words, they will play you close.

PREDICTION: Bears win, tie or lose by 2 points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Vikings 21, Bears 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .