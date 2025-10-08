FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL London Game Picks, Predictions
You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the London Game in Week 6 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.
How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.
All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.
It really is that simple, and again, it's free.
And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.
Read below for my thoughts on the Week 6 London Game between Denver and the New York Jets.
Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.
1. Which QB will have MORE PASSING YARDS?
The Broncos and Jets both have decent pass defenses. Over the past two weeks, Fields has attempted 73 passes after attempting just 33 in the Jets' first two games. Over the last two weeks, Nix has attempted 81 passes, after attempting 95 over the first three weeks. In other words, both of these offenses have turned to throwing the ball. The Denver offense is better, and the Broncos have an offensive-minded coach in Sean Payton.
PREDICTION: Bo Nix
2. Rank these players by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):
Justin Fields, RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins, Breece Hall
Hall had his second 100-yard rushing game of the season last week, but it was against a terrible Dallas defense. Dobbins had a season-high 20 carries last week, and he has 180 rushing yards on 36 carries over the past two weeks. As for Fields, he's quickly becoming one of — if not the best — rushing QBs in the league. Most of the attention goes to Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, but Fields can move just as well.
PREDICTION: Dobbins, Fields, Hall, Harvey
3. Which player will have the MOST RECEPTIONS?
Garrett Wilson, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Breece Hall
Wilson is the Jets' star receiver, while Sutton is the Broncos' workhorse on the outside. It's a coin toss for me between those two, but I will lean toward Wilson, considering his team needs him to perform in order for it to have a chance to win.
PREDICTION: Garrett Wilson
4. Which of the following will occur?
Justin Fields 18+ completions
46+ combined points scored
Denver defense 5+ sacks
None
The Jets have played in one game this season that ended with 40 or fewer points scored. All four of their other games have touched at least 48.
PREDICTION: 46+ combined points scored
5. How many rushing yards will Bo Nix have vs. NYJ?
Nix has rushed for 20 or more yards three times this season, including 22 yards last week at Philadelphia. I like him to stay in that range against New York.
PREDICTION: 19-25
6. What will be the outcome of this London Showdown?
Broncos win by 8 points or more OR Jets win, tie or lose by 7 points or fewer
The Jets have five losses this season by 2, 20, 2, 6 and 15. That's three losses by fewer than a touchdown. They do have the ability to compete. On top of that, three international games this season have been decided by a combined 13 points. Those games are just close.
PREDICTION: Jets win, tie or lose by 7 points or fewer
Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?
PREDICTION: Broncos 27, Jets 21
Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @chrisfallica.
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Emerges After Eagles, Bills Losses
2025 NFL Week 6 Buzz: Ravens Get Starters Back — But Not Lamar Jackson
QB Stock Market Week 6: Sam Darnold Looks Elite. Will Kyler Murray Ever Make the Leap?
Chiefs’ Chris Jones Deactivates Social Media After Costly Mistake in Loss to Jaguars
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Will Reportedly Receive $250K Fine for Obscene Gesture
Browns Coach Not Ready To Commit to Shedeur Sanders as Backup QB
2025 NFL Week 6 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Underdog Lions Against Shaky Chiefs
2025 NFL MVP Stock Watch: Baker Mayfield Establishes Himself as New Frontrunner
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Eagles, Bills Make Way for New Number One
