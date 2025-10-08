FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL London Game Picks, Predictions

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the London Game in Week 6 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

Read below for my thoughts on the Week 6 London Game between Denver and the New York Jets.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have MORE PASSING YARDS?

Bo Nix, Justin Fields

The Broncos and Jets both have decent pass defenses. Over the past two weeks, Fields has attempted 73 passes after attempting just 33 in the Jets' first two games. Over the last two weeks, Nix has attempted 81 passes, after attempting 95 over the first three weeks. In other words, both of these offenses have turned to throwing the ball. The Denver offense is better, and the Broncos have an offensive-minded coach in Sean Payton.

PREDICTION: Bo Nix

2. Rank these players by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Justin Fields, RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins, Breece Hall

Hall had his second 100-yard rushing game of the season last week, but it was against a terrible Dallas defense. Dobbins had a season-high 20 carries last week, and he has 180 rushing yards on 36 carries over the past two weeks. As for Fields, he's quickly becoming one of — if not the best — rushing QBs in the league. Most of the attention goes to Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, but Fields can move just as well.

PREDICTION: Dobbins, Fields, Hall, Harvey

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEPTIONS?

Garrett Wilson, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Breece Hall

Wilson is the Jets' star receiver, while Sutton is the Broncos' workhorse on the outside. It's a coin toss for me between those two, but I will lean toward Wilson, considering his team needs him to perform in order for it to have a chance to win.

PREDICTION: Garrett Wilson

4. Which of the following will occur?

Justin Fields 18+ completions

46+ combined points scored

Denver defense 5+ sacks

None

The Jets have played in one game this season that ended with 40 or fewer points scored. All four of their other games have touched at least 48.

PREDICTION: 46+ combined points scored

5. How many rushing yards will Bo Nix have vs. NYJ?

Nix has rushed for 20 or more yards three times this season, including 22 yards last week at Philadelphia. I like him to stay in that range against New York.

PREDICTION: 19-25

6. What will be the outcome of this London Showdown?

Broncos win by 8 points or more OR Jets win, tie or lose by 7 points or fewer

The Jets have five losses this season by 2, 20, 2, 6 and 15. That's three losses by fewer than a touchdown. They do have the ability to compete. On top of that, three international games this season have been decided by a combined 13 points. Those games are just close.

PREDICTION: Jets win, tie or lose by 7 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Broncos 27, Jets 21

