Former Commanders HC Ron Rivera: I have 'several' coaching opportunities
The Washington Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera after four years on the job.
What's next for the 62-year-old Rivera? Well, it appears he won't be taking a year off.
Rivera said that he's had "conversations with some people and some teams," stating "several" coaching positions are at his disposal in an interview with ESPN Wednesday. That said, Rivera wants to "make sure it's the right one" regarding taking a new position.
Rivera's Commanders went 4-13 this season, good for last place in the NFC East. All in all, they went 26-40-1 under Rivera (2020-23) with a playoff appearance in 2020. Before taking over in Washington, Rivera was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-19, highlighted by an appearance in Super Bowl 50. Carolina went a combined 76-63-1 under Rivera.
Prior to getting his first NFL head-coaching gig, Rivera — a former linebacker and member of the 1985-champion Chicago Bears — was a defensive assistant, most notably the defensive coordinator for the Bears (2004-06) and Los Angeles Chargers (2008-10).
Outside of Washington, the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers have head-coaching vacancies. While they don't need a head coach, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants are in search of defensive coordinators.
Rivera is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year (2013 and 2015).
