Former Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy signs with Vikings

Published Mar. 14, 2023 10:38 p.m. EDT

Former Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy has agreed to sign with the Vikings on a two-year, $22 million contract, according to NFL Network

Murphy, a graduate of Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., was drafted by his hometown Cardinals with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft and quickly became a starter in the team's secondary. He comes in at No. 37 in FOX Sports' rankings of the top 50 NFL free agents. 

Analysis From Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:

quote

Murphy hasn't completely lived up to expectations, but he did recover two fumbles this past year for Arizona and added 59 return yards off of them. He's only 25 and is still ascending.




The 25-year-old recorded 229 tackles, 3 sacks, and 34 pass deflections in his four-year career with the Cardinals. His 2022 season was highlighted by an overtime walk-off fumble recovery touchdown to beat the Raiders in Las Vegas. However, Murphy also missed five weeks last year with a back injury. 

Arizona selected Murphy after he had a standout career as a cornerback at Washington.

