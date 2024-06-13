National Football League
Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar suing media company over his firing as pregame radio host
National Football League

Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar suing media company over his firing as pregame radio host

Updated Jun. 13, 2024 7:11 p.m. ET

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar has sued a digital media company over his firing as a pregame radio host for placing a bet on a sportsbook app when Ohio legalized gambling last year.

According to court documents, Kosar, a fan favorite during and after his nine seasons with the Browns, is seeking $850,000 in damages from BIGPLAY, a company the 60-year-old worked with and its CEO Kendall Myles.

In the lawsuit filed on April 4, Kosar alleges the company breached its contract. He also claims Myles "verbally assaulted" him.

Kosar made a $19,000 ceremonial bet — he wore No. 19 during his NFL career — on the Browns beating the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. He alleges Myles told him at a charity event that he had to place the wager as part of his contract with BIGPLAY.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after, the Browns pulled Kosar from their broadcasts, citing the league's policy on gambling, which prohibits employees from betting on games.

Kosar also alleges that he eventually lost a personal services contract worth $200,000 with the Browns because of his dealings with BIGPLAY.

[A new Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift detail has emerged — from former Browns QB Bernie Kosar]

An Ohio native, Kosar led the Browns to three AFC championship game appearances. He was cut by Cleveland coach Bill Belichick in 1993 and went on to win a Super Bowl as a backup with Dallas.

Kosar has worked with the Browns in various capacities since retiring in 1996. Last week, he attended a charity softball game hosted by current Cleveland tight end David Njoku.

Kosar passed for 23,301 yards and threw 124 touchdown passes from 1985-96. He was a star at the University of Miami before being drafted by the Browns first overall in the 1985 supplemental draft.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Russell Wilson thinks he can rebound with Steelers: 'I feel the fountain of youth'

Russell Wilson thinks he can rebound with Steelers: 'I feel the fountain of youth'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketMLB at Rickwood Field Game Image MLB at Rickwood Field GameUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes