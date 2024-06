National Football League Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar suing media company over his firing as pregame radio host Updated Jun. 13, 2024 7:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar has sued a digital media company over his firing as a pregame radio host for placing a bet on a sportsbook app when Ohio legalized gambling last year.

According to court documents, Kosar, a fan favorite during and after his nine seasons with the Browns, is seeking $850,000 in damages from BIGPLAY, a company the 60-year-old worked with and its CEO Kendall Myles.

In the lawsuit filed on April 4, Kosar alleges the company breached its contract. He also claims Myles "verbally assaulted" him.

Kosar made a $19,000 ceremonial bet — he wore No. 19 during his NFL career — on the Browns beating the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. He alleges Myles told him at a charity event that he had to place the wager as part of his contract with BIGPLAY.

Soon after, the Browns pulled Kosar from their broadcasts, citing the league's policy on gambling, which prohibits employees from betting on games.

Kosar also alleges that he eventually lost a personal services contract worth $200,000 with the Browns because of his dealings with BIGPLAY.

An Ohio native, Kosar led the Browns to three AFC championship game appearances. He was cut by Cleveland coach Bill Belichick in 1993 and went on to win a Super Bowl as a backup with Dallas.

Kosar has worked with the Browns in various capacities since retiring in 1996. Last week, he attended a charity softball game hosted by current Cleveland tight end David Njoku.

Kosar passed for 23,301 yards and threw 124 touchdown passes from 1985-96. He was a star at the University of Miami before being drafted by the Browns first overall in the 1985 supplemental draft.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

