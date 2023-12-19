National Football League A new Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift detail has emerged — from former Browns QB Bernie Kosar Published Dec. 19, 2023 6:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bernie Kosar is a legendary former quarterback for the University of Miami in college and the Cleveland Browns in the NFL and is still a popular figure around the modern Browns team. He can now add another title to his résumé — Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift insider.

Kosar first went viral among Swift's fanbase when he posted photos with the pop star at the Kansas City Chiefs' Oct. 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kosar attended the game as a guest of Kelce, a Cleveland-area native who grew up watching Kosar star on the Browns — and dressing up in his jersey.

But Kosar made waves again Tuesday when asked about his experience seeing the music superstar and NFL tight end together, gushing about his impression of Swift when she showed up at Kelce's house before the game, where Kosar was a guest for the pregame meal.

"She comes in and she's made cinnamon rolls for Travis," Kosar told a Cleveland radio station. "I'm a juicer, modified intermittent fasting. … but hell, you gotta try a little nibble of the cinnamon roll that Taylor [made]."

ADVERTISEMENT

And Kosar's verdict on Swift's cinnamon rolls?

"Oh, they were awesome," Kosar said.

Kosar also lavished praise on Swift as a person behind the megawatt celebrity of her pop star image.

"You couldn't have a better role model for young parents, young kids out there to look up to than her," Kosar told a different Cleveland radio show. "Her genuine attention to people and paying attention and consideration, it was just spectacular to watch."

Kosar said he was floored not just by how nice Swift was to him and Kelce's family but how kind she was to everyone around her.

Safe to say, Kosar is an NFL Swiftie — and he's far from the only one.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share