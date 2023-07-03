National Football League
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Vince Tobin has died at age 79
Jul. 3, 2023

Vince Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 years in 1998, has died. He was 79.

The Cardinals said Tobin died Monday morning at his Arizona home.

"Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who knew and loved Vince Tobin, and in particular his wife Kathy and their family," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "As head coach of the Cardinals, his steady leadership was a constant and a big part of the success the team enjoyed during his tenure."

Tobin was hired in 1996 to replace Buddy Ryan and took over a team that had future Hall of Fame defensive back Aeneas Williams and quarterback Jake Plummer.

The Cardinals made the playoffs for the first time since 1982 by winning their final three games of the 1998 season and beat the Dallas Cowboys for their first postseason win since 1948.

Tobin went 28-43 in four seasons as Arizona's coach.

Born in Burlington Junction, Missouri, Tobin played defensive back at the University of Missouri and served as his alma mater's defensive coordinator from 1971-76.

After stints in the Canadian Football League and USFL, Tobin was the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator from 1986-92. He also was Indianapolis' defensive coordinator from 1995-96 and coached at Detroit and Green Bay following his tenure in Arizona.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

