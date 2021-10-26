National Football League Football odds: Bet on the Vikings to upset the Cowboys (and more) 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Sam Panayotovich

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

How about them apples?

It felt amazing to get our first 5-0 weekend of the football season. Sports betting isn't the racket to rest on laurels, though, so let's move on and find some more winners for the boys and girls.

Best bets are now 19-13-1 YTD, and here are some early wagers for this coming weekend with betting lines via FOX Bet.

Ole Miss Rebels (+2.5 at FOX Bet) at Auburn Tigers

Rinse, repeat. Rinse, repeat.

I absolutely love this Rebels team. My affection for them dates back to the preseason when I placed wagers on Over 7.5 wins and Matt Corral +2500 for the Heisman. And I'm keeping my foot on the gas.

This Ole Miss offense is electric, and the speed and tempo they attack defenses with are extremely tough to stop. Plus, Corral is one of the most dynamic players in the country, and he's the type of player I want to have the ball with the game on the line.

There are also rumors about a bunch of defensive suspensions at Auburn for Saturday's showdown. So I'll gladly take the points in a game where I made Ole Miss a 3-point road favorite.

PICK: Ole Miss (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Oklahoma Sooners (-19.5 at FOX Bet) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oklahoma will eventually blow the doors off somebody, and this is looking like a very realistic spot given the news around Lubbock.

Despite a 5-3 record, Texas Tech fired head football coach Matt Wells after Tech blew a 14-point home lead against Kansas State. Now the Red Raiders must pick up the pieces against a Sooners squad that struggled in freshman quarterback Caleb Williams' first-ever road start.

Williams' life will be much easier this Saturday with all that home-cookin'.

Since 2019, the Red Raiders are 1-6 against ranked Big XII opponents and this is the beginning of the murderer's row portion of their schedule. I imagine things are going to get worse before they get better.

Expect Oklahoma to win this one by at least three touchdowns.

PICK: Oklahoma (-19.5 at FOX Bet) to win by 20 or more points

Minnesota Vikings (+2.5 at FOX Bet) vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys (6-0 ATS) are eventually going to slip up against the spread.

This betting line is interesting because bookmakers aren't usually in the business of giving away money. Why would they open Dallas at PK or -1 when they know it will get written up to -2.5? Hmmm.

Naturally, I'm looking for reasons to bet on Minnesota in this spot.

The Vikings' offense has been humming with four 400-yard performances this season, including a 571-yard outburst last Sunday at Carolina.

They certainly have the personnel to test the Dallas defense and pull the small upset. Give me the Vikings.

PICK: Minnesota (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Kansas City Chiefs (-10 at FOX Bet) vs. New York Giants

It's been a rough season for Kansas City backers at the betting window.

The Chiefs (2-5 ATS) have been dreadful against the spread, and many people I speak with are spooked by the thought of putting their cold-hard cash on Kansas City again.

Naturally, that thought makes me want to strike on the Chiefs.

Motivation will be high for Kansas City to come out and destroy a team. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense are long overdue for an early 14-0 lead and a 38-17 cruiser against an inferior squad.

Kansas City has yet to face a sacrificial lamb at Arrowhead this season – 0-3 ATS at home against Cleveland, Los Angeles, and Buffalo – and if it can't correct their issues and stomp on the lowly Giants, things are even worse than I thought.

PICK: Kansas City (-10 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10 points

Six-point teaser:

If you are not familiar with a two-team teaser, it allows you to move a side or total six points. But, you must win both legs of the teaser to cash in.

To maximize our betting math, let's tease the Colts up from +1.5 through the 3, 6, and 7, and the Vikings from +2.5 through the very same numbers to +8.5.

I like the Vikings for all the reasons above and feel like Frank Reich and the Colts are playing with fire after three wins in four weeks. And don't forget, that loss came when Indianapolis blew a 19-point second-half lead to the Ravens.

Grabbing over a touchdown with the Vikings and turning the Colts into a 7.5-point underdog sounds great to me.

PICK: Colts teased to +7.5; Vikings teased to +8.5 (-122 at FOX Bet)

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

