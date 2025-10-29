There’s Always Next Year: Fixing 8 NFL Non-Contenders for 2026

As the contenders have been separated from the non-contenders, some teams are already turning the page on 2025 to plot out an extensive rebuild next season. The transformation could start with a coaching change or a front office makeover, but the roster will also undergo a thorough review to see if a few player additions could produce better results in 2026.

Given half a season to survey the current NFL landscape, here are eight teams that need to make significant moves to bounce back next season.

Las Vegas Raiders

Despite Pete Carroll’s experience as a turnaround specialist, the Silver and Black stumbled out of the gate under his direction. The offense does not resemble the ground-and-pound attack he prefers due to Chip Kelly’s inconsistent play calls and the offensive line’s struggles. While the offensive coordinator has vowed to find more balance with star rookie running back Ashton Jeanty shouldering a heavier workload, the Raiders will continue to struggle without a dominant frontline in front of the former first-rounder.

Position fix: Great offenses feature blue-chip players on the edges of the frontline. The Raiders have signed left tackle Kolton Miller to a three-year, $66 million deal to keep him in place as the blind side protector, but the team must find an elite right tackle to balance the offensive line. Whether the team invests in a top pick or pays top dollar for a marquee free agent (Alijah Vera-Tucker and Colton McKivitz), Carroll must find a top-notch offensive tackle to repair an underperforming offense in 2026.

Pete Carroll's first season in Las Vegas hasn't gone to plan so far.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are a much better team than their record indicates, based on their five losses by a combined 13 points. The team's inability to finish in the fourth quarter is partially due to an inconsistent running game that falters in pivotal moments. Without a marquee running back to mask the offensive line’s deficiencies, the Cardinals have been unable to control the game and tempo when a few first downs could make a difference between winning and losing a one-score game.

Position fix: The Cardinals must find an elite running back to place in their backfield to alleviate some of the burden on Kyler Murray. The former No. 1 overall pick has been a one-man show for the squad, when healthy, exhibiting big-play potential as a dual-threat quarterback. With a steady running game supporting him, he could spend more time targeting Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. With the team unlikely to pay big bucks for a veteran running back on the free agent market, the Cardinals turn their attention to the draft to snag a top runner like Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Love to anchor a revamped ground attack next season.

Cleveland Browns

The "Dawg Pound" has been eerily silent despite one of the league’s top defenses playing in the backyard. Despite Myles Garrett’s best efforts, the Browns’ stifling defense cannot make up for the offense’s ineptitude. From schematic concerns to a lack of blue-chip talent at several marquee positions, including quarterback, the Browns do not have the firepower to keep up with the AFC’s heavyweights.

Position fix: If the Browns retain Kevin Stefanski as the head coach, the two-time NFL Coach of the Year must find a franchise quarterback to build around. Whether he opts for a reclamation project that hits the market (Daniel Jones or Mac Jones) or takes a swing in the 2026 draft, Stefanski must come away with a QB1 who can shine in his system. After seeing the revolving door at quarterback for almost three decades, the Browns must find a franchise player who can stop the door from spinning.

Miami Dolphins

The culture reset in South Florida has not produced the results Mike McDonald desired this season. Though the Dolphins’ chemistry has seemingly improved, the on-field performance has not matched some of the positive vibes emanating from the locker room. While the defense has played well, the lack of offensive production from a unit led by the guru should prompt the front office to reassess the personnel on that side of the ball. From the passer to the playmakers and protectors, the Dolphins must overhaul their lineup to have a chance of re-emerging as a legitimate contender in the AFC.

Position fix: Tua Tagovailoa has not panned out as the franchise quarterback many envisioned when he inked a four-year, $212.4 million contract in 2024. Though the Dolphins’ QB1 is not solely to blame for the team’s offensive woes, his inconsistent production makes it hard for the offense to find its rhythm. If McDonald sticks around next season, he must find a way to coax more out of his franchise player or identify a better option that could spark an offense loaded with speedsters on the perimeter, but few points to show for it in 2025.

New York Giants

The Giants might have found their "Big Three" with Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers slotted in as QB1, RB1 and WR1. Despite season-ending injuries to the playmakers, the Giants must continue to build around the franchise passer who has brought the swagger back in New York. Whether adding pieces to the offensive line to keep him protected or another weapon in the passing game (tight end or wide receiver), the Giants are a solid supporting cast away from returning to prominence. With the defense locked and loaded behind a dominant and disruptive frontline, the front office should be able to focus on upgrading the offense throughout the off-season.

Position fix: If Brian Daboll returns as the head coach, he must help his young quarterback make a quantum leap in his second season. Perhaps a high-end pass catcher opposite Nabers would help Dart become a more effective and efficient distributor as a passer. While the free agent options available are more WR2 types (Jakobi Myers and Jauan Jennings), the draft could offer more explosive options in the early rounds.

The Giants have strong building blocks in place in rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo.

New York Jets

It is never a good thing when the owner calls out the starting quarterback as a problem, but Woody Johnson might have directed his anger at the wrong person when citing the Jets’ biggest woes. The offense has not found its spark under new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand despite fielding a lineup with some impressive playmakers at key spots. The running back-receiver combination of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson should provide enough firepower to compete in the AFC. With a young tight end with outstanding potential in Mason Taylor and an offensive line that features some talented young players, the Jets have the offensive personnel to compete with the AFC’s top squads.

Position fix: Justin Fields will be targeted as the player holding the franchise back due to the quarterback’s impact, but some quarterbacks must be inserted into schemes that accentuate the strengths of their games. Since Engstrand has not cracked the code to Fields’ game this season, the embattled offensive play-caller could nudge Aaron Glenn to find a better option in 2026. Though the draft class is murky at this point, the Jets could throw a flier at an intriguing prospect to see if a new franchise quarterback can reverse the team’s fortunes next season.

Tennessee Titans

The early dismissal of Brian Callahan threw the Titans into a tizzy before the season was fully underway. With new leadership coming in 2026, the Titans are hoping their franchise quarterback (Cam Ward) can utilize the experience to help him become a dominant player next year. Though the results have been abysmal, the rookie gains valuable insight from every rep that he takes. While the situation is far from ideal, Ward could emerge as a better player and leader based on his 17-game experience this season.

Position fix: Before the Titans can even think about the personnel needed to help Ward develop into an All-Pro-caliber player, they must identify the perfect head coach to maximize his potential as a franchise player. Whether it is an offensive guru who is coming off a fantastic season like Buffalo’s Joe Brady or an unlikely candidate who is visionary with CEO traits, the Titans must start the rebuild with a head coach who knows how to win with a young quarterback.

New Orleans Saints

Kellen Moore was doomed from the start when the Saints opted for developmental quarterback prospects over draft weekend. Though Tyler Shough could transform into an elite player, the Saints are waiting on an older rookie to carry a team that lacks enough young playmakers on either side of the ball. With an inconsistent offense matching the discombobulated play of its defense, the Saints need a roster overhaul to compete in a rugged NFC field.

Position fix: If the Saints are lucky enough to hit on Shough as a franchise quarterback with promise, the team must address the defense’s lack of a pass rush in 2026. Cam Jordan is nearing the end of his career, and the Saints need to find an All-Pro-caliber disruptor to play on the edges. The 2026 draft class is loaded with young talents who could provide a spark (Miami’s Ruben Bain, Clemson’s Peter Woods, and TJ Parker) immediately as "DPR" (designated pass rushers) on a defense that needs to create more splash plays.

The Saints must decide if Tyler Shough is the long-term answer at quarterback.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.