FedEx Gives Mandate to Redskins

FedEx, the title sponsor of FedEx Field where the Washington Redskins play their home games, has officially informed the franchise that it will remove its name and signage from the stadium if the franchise does not change its nickname by the end of the 2020 season.

After years of controversy regarding the potentially offensive nature of its name, major sponsors such as FedEx, Nike and Pepsi requested that the Washington football franchise change its nickname last week.

And after team owner Daniel Snyder said for years he would refuse to consider a name change, the franchise announced on July 3 that it would undergo "a thorough review of the team's name."

If it were up to Washington head coach Ron Rivera, the name change would come well before the season.

“If we get it done in time for the season, it would be awesome."

Rivera also told the Washington Post that name discussions have already begun and there are two names "I really like."

While Rivera didn't reveal what those names were, there seem to be a few nicknames emerging as favorites, including the Washington Warriors, according to Kevin Sheehan of The Team 980 in Washington, D.C.

“I think people do know that the Redskins have marked Washington Warriors just in case and that this has been the way…” The Team 980’s Kevin Sheehan said on his podcast. “I would bet big money on the Warriors being the new name for the football team.”

As of Wednesday, Amazon joined Nike, Target, Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods in pulling all Washington Redskins merchandise from its stores.

However, according to reports, while Washington is looking to move quickly on the name change, there is no deadline in place.

While we don't know when the name change will come, we do have a few more details on what the new nickname will mean for the team and its colors.

In addition, we also learned that Washington will adopt new imagery along with the name change.

This is a developing story.

