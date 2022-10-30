National Football League
Falcons beat Panthers in wild OT finish despite incredible D.J. Moore catch
National Football League

Falcons beat Panthers in wild OT finish despite incredible D.J. Moore catch

58 mins ago

Things already had a potential to get crazy when the 2-5 Carolina Panthers took on the 3-4 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday — with first place in the NFC South on the line. But after a back-and-forth affair, the Falcons led 34-28 with under 30 seconds remaining and seemed poised to close out the victory as long as they kept Panthers quarterback PJ Walker from completing a 62-yard Hail Mary.

About that.

DJ Moore, the star Panthers receiver who's had an up-and-down season as Carolina navigates a possible rebuild after firing head coach Matt Rhule and trading star running back Christian McCaffrey, came down with the catch to tie the game and put the Panthers an extra point away from a win.

Moore ripped off his helmet during his celebration and received a penalty for doing so, backing up the extra point attempt 15 yards. That meant that Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro had to kick from the 48-yard line — and Pinero missed the ensuing kick to send the game into overtime.

FOX Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe ripped Moore's decision to take off his helmet, while others including FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre said that Moore should be allowed to celebrate such a major moment.

The Falcons got the ball to start overtime, but Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson intercepted a Marcus Mariota pass and returned it to the Falcons' 20-yard line, giving Pineiro a chance at a much easier 32-yard kick for a game-winning field goal — only for Pineiro to again miss the kick.

That gave the Falcons the ball back — and this time, Mariota marched Atlanta down the field for a game-winning kick by their own kicker, Younghoe Koo. The Falcons are now 4-4 after their 37-34 victory and are alone in first place in the NFC South.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 8 top plays: Packers-Bills, 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, more
National Football League

NFL Week 8 top plays: Packers-Bills, 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, more

14 mins ago
NFL odds Week 8: Lines, results for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 8: Lines, results for every game

22 mins ago
Vikings defense closes out Cardinals, leads change in narrative in tight games
National Football League

Vikings defense closes out Cardinals, leads change in narrative in tight games

1 hour ago
A.J. Brown's career day defines immense value he brings to Eagles
National Football League

A.J. Brown's career day defines immense value he brings to Eagles

1 hour ago
Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense flip script with dominant performance in win
National Football League

Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense flip script with dominant performance in win

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes