Empty Cowboys training camp hotel room catches fire, no injuries reported
Published Aug. 21, 2024 10:32 a.m. ET

A fire was reported Tuesday in an empty guest room at the hotel in California where the Dallas Cowboys stay for training camp but there were no injuries, according to the team.

The fire was contained to one room, according to the team, and practice activities weren't disrupted. The Cowboys have two more workouts before breaking camp Thursday.

Dallas has held training camp every year since 2012 at the hotel complex that is adjacent to a pair of practice fields in Oxnard, California. The Cowboys were in Oxnard intermittently before then while also training in San Antonio.

The Oxnard facility was the training home of the Raiders when they were in Los Angeles in the 1980s and ’90s. The Cowboys trained in Oxnard for the first time in 2004.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

