The Eagles Seem Hell-Bent on Winning the NFL Trade Deadline ... and the Super Bowl

Day by day, the Philadelphia Eagles are getting better. And not in the clichéd way: We’re getting 1 percent better every day. No, they’re quite literally upgrading their roster, thanks to the latest series of trades by general manager Howie Roseman.

There’s no such thing as a false start around the trade deadline. In the days before the trade window closes on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the Eagles are dominating the market. That's because Roseman refuses to squander the Eagles' Super Bowl window. It's clear he wants to win it all again.

And Philly’s top executive may have landed the trade deadline’s biggest prize early Monday morning: former Dolphins edge Jaelan Phillips. Miami parted ways with general manager Chris Grier last week, which served as a harbinger for what will be a deconstruction of the Dolphins as we currently know them.

That created an opportunity for Roseman, who brought in an oft-injured but high-potential edge rusher in exchange for a third-round pick. To make the deal sweeter for Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said he wanted to find help on the edge in the trade market. Did the Eagles snatch Phillips away from a division rival? Perhaps.

Could former Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips be the trade deadline's biggest prize? (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Either way, Phillips is 26 years old, and he played in Vic Fangio’s defense in 2023 when Fangio was Miami's defensive coordinator. Phillips had 34 tackles and 6.5 sacks in eight games that season. It would have been — by far — the most productive season of his career, if not for a season-ending Achilles injury.

"Jaelan is a great player, make no mistake about it," Fangio said in November 2023, when Phillips suffered the injury. "We’re going to miss him. And yeah, he’s a part of us playing the run and obviously playing the pass with him rushing the passer."

It might seem like coach-speak, but I think there's genuine sentiment in there. For Fangio, Phillips was a dynamic player in every down and every situation: run or pass. So this move isn’t just about rushing the passer. It’s also about defending the run. The Eagles are middle of the road in just about every defensive category, from passing yards allowed (215.9; 16th), rushing yards allowed (120.4; 14th) and, most importantly, points allowed (23.1; 14th).

That helps paint the picture of why Phillips is Roseman's third trade acquisition in the past week. The Eagles added cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Ravens in a swap of late picks. The team also added nickel cornerback Michael Carter II from the Jets in a package that included John Metchie III and another late pick swap.

But those two trades are much safer and simpler transactions. This isn’t to say Alexander and Carter won’t play. Alexander could end up a starter alongside Quinyon Mitchell on the perimeter — but it’s worth noting that Alexander was barely playing in Baltimore before getting traded. Carter could play in the slot if the Eagles want to move Cooper DeJean outside for more snaps per game. (He’s been playing outside in the Eagles’ base defense.)

While we’re talking about moves around the deadline, we might as well acknowledge that Roseman helped bring edge rusher Brandon Graham out of retirement. That’s technically another addition — just not in the typical way.

But more than any of the other players, Phillips figures to have a major role on the defense, given the draft capital the Eagles gave up to get a half-season (and postseason) rental. Philly could re-sign him at the end of this year, but the Eagles could also let him walk in free agency. If Phillips nets a major contract, he could bring a mid-round draft pick in the compensatory pick formula, perhaps as high as a third-round pick in 2027.

This is the beauty of what Roseman has built. The Eagles can make the compensatory formula work for them — while the Dolphins can’t. Philly can make another Super Bowl push, even after saying goodbye to the bulk of their defensive veterans last offseason.

And it’s possible the Eagles might not be finished.

This week is their bye, so it makes sense to get the players in the building now to begin onboarding. There’s always a chance that Roseman continues to upgrade pieces. After all, the Eagles are expected to have eight picks in the 2026 draft: first round, second round, two third-round picks (one from the Jets and the other a projected Milton Williams comp pick), two fourth-rounders (one a projected comp pick for edge rusher Josh Sweat), and two fifth-round picks (one a projected comp pick for offensive lineman Mekhi Becton).

Even if the Eagles do nothing else, it's likely they've already won the deadline. The question is whether these moves will put them in position to win the Super Bowl. That's the whole point.

Before joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .