National Football League
Eagles reportedly signing LB Shaquille Leonard
National Football League

Eagles reportedly signing LB Shaquille Leonard

Published Dec. 4, 2023 3:09 p.m. ET

One day after the San Francisco 49ers carved up Philadelphia's defense in a 42-19 blowout, the Eagles are getting a big reinforcement. The team is signing free-agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard, the team announced.

Leonard was one of the best linebackers in the league from 2018-2021, earning three First-Team All-Pro nods and three Pro Bowl appearances over that span with the Indianapolis Colts. His 2022 was marred by a back injury and he saw less playing time in 2023, leading to his release from the Colts earlier this month.

He appeared in nine games for the Colts this season before his release, with 65 total tackles.

Leonard was courted by the Eagles and archrival Dallas Cowboys after his release, taking meetings with both teams. His debut with Philadelphia may very well come in Dallas as the Eagles travel to face the Cowboys in a pivotal NFC East matchup.

The Eagles' linebacker unit struggled mightily in particular against San Francisco, the team Philadelphia beat last season in the NFC Championship Game and might very well face again in this year's playoffs. 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel had 116 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in the game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

