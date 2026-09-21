Eagles Reportedly Set To Bring Back TE Zach Ertz After Dallas Goedert Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles have already pivoted after their most recent injury news, and it's led to a homecoming.

Tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a sprained MCL in the Eagles' win over the Tennessee Titans and will miss a few games, NFL Network reported Monday. Shortly after the news broke, the Eagles agreed to a deal to bring back tight end Zach Ertz, ESPN reported. Ertz will reportedly join the practice squad, but is expected to be called up to the active roster for their Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Ertz played for Philadelphia from 2013-21, helping the Eagles win their first Super Bowl in 2017 and earned three Pro Bowl nods during his time with the team. The 35-year-old played for the Washington Commanders over the last two seasons.

Goedert, meanwhile, is coming off one of his best seasons in the league with 595 yards on 60 receptions and 11 touchdowns. He shined in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders with 77 receiving yards on four receptions and two touchdowns.

Tight end Johnny Mundt took Goedert's place for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Titans. Philadelphia also has rookie tight end Eli Stowers, a second-round 2026 NFL Draft pick from Vanderbilt. Stowers finished his final season with Vanderbilt with first-team All-American honors and earned the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end. Stowers also led all FBS tight ends with 769 receiving yards on 62 receptions and four touchdowns.