Eagles, NFL stars, more react to Jason Kelce's retirement announcement
Published Mar. 4, 2024 3:23 p.m. ET

Jason Kelce, the six-time first-team All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles center who is considered one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history, announced his retirement Monday after 13 seasons of professional football, all with the Eagles. 

Kelce's retirement announcement was done his way — a nearly-45-minute-long speech in front of assembled media where the 36-year-old Kelce, donning a tank top, took several pauses as he was constantly overcome with emotion. Kelce tearfully thanked his wife Kylie, parents Ed and Donna, and brother Travis — who along with Jason became the first pair of brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl last year — as well as every member of the Eagles organization and the city of Philadelphia, where he was and remains a beloved fan favorite.

The Eagles, their fans, Kelce's former teammates, and his NFL peers showed the love right back to him on social media.

Here's what those around the NFL had to say, along with a roundup of best moments from Kelce's powerful retirement ceremony.

Jason and Travis share tears

The Eagles honor ‘The GOAT’: ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you'

NFL stars show love to a peer

Love for Philadelphia, and from Philadelphia

