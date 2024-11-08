National Football League Eagles HC Nick Sirianni seemingly slips on QB Jalen Hurts' ankle injury Published Nov. 8, 2024 4:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is healthy and ready for the team's Week 10 tilt against the Dallas Cowboys. Right, Nick Sirianni?

On Friday, the Eagles' head coach seemingly let it slip to reporters that Hurts, who didn't practice Wednesday, got a day off because of an ankle injury, although he wasn't listed on the team's latest injury report. Sirianni quickly backtracked after the reporters started asking more questions, clarifying that Hurts got a "rest day" and that there was no injury.

"I thought you were talking about something else," Sirianni said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's unclear whether Sirianni made an honest mistake or if the Eagles star signal-caller is indeed dealing with an injury.

If Hurts isn't active for Sunday, the Eagles would presumably turn to Kenny Pickett, whom they acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. Pickett has appeared in one game this season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are starting Cooper Rush at quarterback, with Dak Prescott suffering a hamstring injury in the team's Week 9 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Philadelphia is yet to announce which players will be inactive for Sunday. On Thursday, wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and linebacker Nolan Smith (groin) were limited.

Hurts has totaled 1,774 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 102.4 passer rating this season, while completing 69.8% of his passes. He has also rushed for 322 yards and eight touchdowns. The two-time Pro Bowler missed two games due to a shoulder injury in 2022, which is when the Eagles reached Super Bowl LVII.

Philadelphia has rebounded after a shaky start, winning four consecutive games after beginning the season 2-2. The Eagles split the season series with the Cowboys last season, with both teams winning on their respective home turf. That said, they haven't won in Dallas since 2017.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share