National Football League Eagles-Commanders highlights special NFL on FOX Saturday doubleheader in Week 16 Updated May. 12, 2025 5:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This season, a rematch of the 2024 NFC Championship Game will highlight a special Saturday doubleheader of the NFL on FOX a few days before Christmas. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland, on Dec. 20.

The other game that will exclusively air on FOX that day is also a battle between division foes. The Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in a matchup featuring the NFL's longest-running rivalry.

Kickoff times for both Week 16 games will be announced at a later date.

The Eagles and Commanders appear primed to compete for the NFC East crown again in 2025. Philadelphia will return nearly all of its key pieces from its Super Bowl title team. Most notably, Jalen Hurts is back under center, while running back Saquon Barkley looks to have an even stronger year in his second season with the team.

Washington, meanwhile, beefed up its roster around Jayden Daniels after he had one of the best rookie seasons for a quarterback ever. The Commanders added wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, among several other veterans, earlier this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both regular-season matchups between the Eagles and Commanders were decided by one score last season. The Eagles came away with a 26-18 victory in Week 11 before the Commanders won a thriller in Week 16. Daniels threw for five touchdowns in that game as Washington came back to win, 36-33, with Hurts leaving early due to a concussion.

The Eagles decisively won the NFC Championship Game, though. They took down the Commanders, 55-23, as Hurts and Barkley each rushed for three touchdowns. Two weeks later, the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX in a 40-22 rout over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Earlier Monday, it was announced that the Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the 2025 NFL regular season.

In the Packers-Bears matchup, Green Bay is seeking to make the postseason for the third straight year with Jordan Love at quarterback. The Packers made a few impact moves in free agency, signing guard Aaron Banks, cornerback Nate Hobbs and wide receiver Mecole Hardman. They later drafted Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with their first-round pick.

Eagles vs. Cowboys will be the NFL Season opener

As for the Bears, the Week 16 game could go a long way in deciding whether they make the playoffs in Year 1 under Ben Johnson. The Bears hired the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, one of the most coveted candidates in recent years, as their new head coach in January. They also upgraded the roster around Caleb Williams in a big way, adding to the offensive line (Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson) and defensive line (Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo) via trade and free agency. Chicago then selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III in the draft.

The Week 16 Saturday doubleheader will give FOX 11 doubleheaders throughout the 2025 NFL season, which is the most ever for any network. FOX will also have the most broadcast windows of any network in the upcoming season, with 31.

The entire 2025 NFL schedule, including FOX's "America's Game of the Week" slate, will be unveiled at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share