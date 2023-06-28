National Football League Eagles' center Jason Kelce wins beer-chugging contest in impressive fashion Published Jun. 28, 2023 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Jason Kelce is strong.

This we knew. You don't put together a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career without strength — both inner and physical.

But apparently, Kelce possesses another type of strength we weren't previously aware of, and that's in his gut.

At a recent beer-chugging competition held by SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia, the Eagles' center defeated opponent James Seltzer in a one-on-one battle by guzzling a 30-ounce beer in a whopping 5.7 seconds.

Sheesh.

Kelce's feat was remarkable and had the onlooking crowd buzzing with excitement. And by the looks of things, his own stomach was jumping with excitement as well after taking it all in.

Let's hope he was able to hold it all together.

