National Football League Eagles, Bills, Chiefs lead Bucky Brooks' Top 10 NFL teams 1 hour ago

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The Eagles continue to fly high, showing the league they can win through the air or on the ground with a bruising victory over the Jaguars in a Philly downpour. Following the Eagles closely are the Bills, who had to rally to beat the Ravens, and the Chiefs, who jumped all over the Bucs.

After Week 4, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

The most complete team in football knocked off a gritty Jaguars squad utilizing an old-school formula that still works. With a punishing offense led by Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders complementing a defense spearheaded by Fletcher Cox and a great defensive line, this team can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

2. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Do not let the Bills' propensity for playing close games detract from a rock-solid roster that includes players with the potential to take over games. Josh Allen has delivered MVP-caliber performances and that is more than enough to give the Bills a chance to emerge as the last team standing at the end of the season.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)

It is not always pretty with the Chiefs, but they find a way to chalk up wins behind an offense that is more balanced than previous versions, but still very effective.

4. Miami Dolphins (3-1)

The Tua Tagovailoa controversy will overshadow the solid work done by Mike McDaniel to get the Fins off to a good start. Miami is one of the few teams with both an explosive offense and opportunistic defense, with the potential to create scoring opportunities anywhere on the field.

5. Dallas Cowboys (3-1)

Credit Mike McCarthy for discovering a winning formula that works with or without a star quarterback. The combination of a stingy defense and powerful running game has always worked with this team and continues to be the best path to wins in Dallas.

6. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

It is not always pretty, but the Packers' blueprint for winning games might help them make a deeper run in the playoffs. The defense is loaded with enough blue-chip talent to carry Green Bay to the NFC Championship Game and beyond.

7. Minnesota Vikings (3-1)

Kevin O'Connell's offensive wizardry makes the Vikings a difficult team to face. The rookie head coach has Kirk Cousins playing at a high level and Justin Jefferson flourishing as the team's No. 1 receiver.

8. Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

The defending champs are lurking in the bushes waiting to make a run at back-to-back titles.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

The Jaguars have gone toe-to-toe with some of the league's heavyweights without flinching. If Doug Pederson can get his young team to eliminate its self-inflicted errors, the Jaguars could emerge as a surprise contender by the end of the season.

10. New York Giants (3-1)

Brian Daboll keeps finding ways to win games despite overseeing a flawed roster. The Giants lack explosive weapons on the perimeter and a stout offensive line, but Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley do enough on the ground each week to set the table for scoring chances.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

