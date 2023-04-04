National Football League Eagles' best-worst draft picks from past 10 years: DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders and more Updated Apr. 4, 2023 12:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Howie Roseman has had his fingerprints all over the Philadelphia Eagles' draft board for 13 years now, even if he didn't always have total control. And on the field, it's hard to match the success of what Roseman has built, with two Super Bowl teams and seven playoff teams during that span.

A lot of that building has come through the draft, where the Eagles have selected 11 future Pro Bowlers — though to be fair, five of them became first-time Pro Bowlers in the past two years. There have been a few droughts during that time, and plenty of mistakes.

But for most of the previous decade, there has been more good than bad.

Here's a look at the best and the worst from each of the Eagles' past 10 draft classes. And remember, it's not always about which pick became the best (or worst) player. In the NFL Draft, when they were picked matters, too.

2022

Best pick: DT Jordan Davis (first round, 13th overall)

He played limited snaps as a rookie in a deep defensive tackle rotation and suffered a high ankle sprain midseason, but he was an important part of Philly's run defense. His future is bright, and he should be a starter next season.

Worst pick: DE/LB Kyron Johnson (sixth round, 181st overall)

This may be an unfair label for a rookie in a five-person draft class, but Johnson couldn't crack the defensive lineup, playing only 18 snaps all year.

2021

Best pick: WR DeVonta Smith (first round, 10th overall)

The Eagles had to trade up to get him because the Giants would've taken him at No. 11. He proved he was worth it with 95 catches, 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns as the No. 2 receiver last season.

"I'm trying to get a gold jacket"

Worst pick: S JaCoby Stevens (sixth round, 224th overall)

He played in two games as a rookie, then was cut after training camp last year and hasn't been picked up by anyone.

2020

Best pick: QB Jalen Hurts (second round, 53rd overall)

A pick that raised eyebrows at the time ended up getting the Eagles an MVP-caliber QB who might lead their franchise for the next decade. Hurts has already led them to a Super Bowl, and he's still only 24.

Jalen Hurts is "That Guy" for the Eagles

Worst pick: WR Jalen Reagor (first round, 21st overall)

Injuries, drops and muffed punts highlighted his two years in Philly, where he had only 64 total catches for 695 yards. Making this selection even worse, Justin Jefferson went to the Vikings one pick later, and Brandon Aiyuk went to San Francisco three picks after that.

2019

Best pick: RB Miles Sanders (second round, 53rd overall)

He was solid and underused until he turned into a Pro Bowler last year with 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns to power the Eagles' dominant rushing attack.

Worst pick: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (second round, 47th overall)

He had 16 catches for 290 yards in three seasons in Philly. He eventually tried converting to tight end, but he's now out of football. The Eagles passed on Parris Campbell, DK Metcalf, Diontae Johnson and Terry McLaurin to take him.

2018

Best pick: LT Jordan Mailata (seventh round, 233rd overall)

The Eagles took a flier on a former rugby player who had never played football in his life, and he's blossomed into one of the best left tackles in the NFL. It's hard to find a better value pick in the franchise's entire history.

Jordan Mailata on living a dream

Worst pick: OT Matt Pryor (sixth round, 206th overall)

He did start 10 games in Philly before the team traded him to Indianapolis in 2021. But he's the only non-impact player in the stellar five-man 2018 class.

2017

Best pick: S/LB Nathan Gerry (fifth round, 184th overall)

The best of a disappointing draft class, Gerry converted from safety to linebacker and became a starter in Philly for a year and a half before injuring his ankle. He's now in Washington.

Worst pick: RB Donnel Pumphrey (fourth round, 132nd overall)

He was the all-time leader in rushing yards in Division I (6,405 at San Diego State), but he was fourth on the depth chart as a rookie in Philadelphia until he tore his hamstring in an early season practice. Pumphrey never played a snap in the NFL.

2016

Best pick: G Isaac Seumalo (third round, 79th overall)

It's close, and OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (fifth round, 164th overall) deserves consideration for stepping in at left tackle during the 2017 Super Bowl season. But Seumalo emerged as one of the NFL's best guards last year. If only injuries hadn't ruined his two previous seasons.

Worst pick: LB/DE Alex McCalister (seventh round, 240th overall)

He was only a late pick, but he never made it into an NFL game. McCalister tried the CFL but played in only one game in Winnipeg in 2019. He's currently on the British Columbia Lions' roster.

2015

Best pick: LB Jordan Hicks (third round, 84th overall)

The best of Chip Kelly's "full control" draft in Philadelphia, Hicks turned out to be a very good middle linebacker. His four years in Philly were marred by injuries, but he hasn't missed a start — with Arizona and Minnesota — in the four years since he left.

Worst pick: CB Randall Evans (sixth round, 196th overall)

Cut at the end of his first camp and then added to the practice squad, Evans played in one career game and took one career snap (on special teams).

2014

Best pick: WR Jordan Matthews (second round, 42nd overall)

He was an outstanding receiver in his first three seasons, averaging 75 catches and 891 yards with 19 touchdowns. Matthews was then traded to Buffalo, where injuries began to derail his career.

Worst pick: LB/DE Marcus Smith (first round, 26th overall)

He could barely get on the field and was active for only eight games. He never started a single game in Philly before the Eagles cut him after his third year.

2013

Best pick: TE Zach Ertz (second round, 35th overall)

The Eagles took RT Lane Johnson fourth overall in this draft and he's an all-time great. But what they got out of Ertz in Round 2 is hard to match. For eight seasons in Philly, he was one of the most dangerous receiving tight ends in the league. His 2018 season (116-1,163-8) was just ridiculous.

Worst pick: DE Joe Kruger (seventh round, 212th overall)

He suffered a shoulder injury in his first training camp, was cut late in his second camp and never appeared in an NFL game.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

