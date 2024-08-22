National Football League
Eagles acquire WR Jahan Dotson from NFC East rival Commanders
National Football League

Eagles acquire WR Jahan Dotson from NFC East rival Commanders

Published Aug. 22, 2024 1:32 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft from the Washington Commanders for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks from the 2025 draft in a rare deal between the NFC East rivals.

Dotson, a first-rounder out of Penn State in 2022, is one of several high draft picks from the previous regime under Ron Rivera who did not look to be part of the long-term plan moving forward with new general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn.

Washington's first-round selections in 2023, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, and 2021, linebacker Jamin Davis, have also been buried on the depth chart.

The Commanders could have a roster turnover of more than 50 percent when the season opens.

Dotson had 49 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns last season and should serve in Philadelphia as the No. 3 receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The 5-foot-11 Dotson brings needed speed and explosiveness and fills a dire need as that third option.

The Eagles had tried a combination of receivers in camp that included Britain Covey and Johnny Wilson, but it was clear a more reliable option was needed.

"I think it's been an awesome battle for this receiver room," Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said this week. "Obviously, A.J. and DeVonta have done an excellent job. I think we have got a really fun group of different skill sets."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

