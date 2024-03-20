National Football League Eagles seven-round mock draft: Philly looks to rebuild secondary, restock lines Published Mar. 20, 2024 2:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles made a huge splash in free agency, signing running back Saquon Barkley, edge rusher Bryce Huff, and bringing back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. And all three should help them climb back to the top of the NFC.

But as their 1-6 collapse at the end of last season showed them, they still have plenty of other holes to fill.

The Eagles still need to restock an aging secondary, and build back the trenches after the retirements of center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. They need help and depth at linebacker too, and probably receiver. And at this point, that all has to come from the NFL Draft.

They have eight picks to use, thanks to the three compensatory picks they were awarded by the NFL. Here's an early look at how general manager Howie Roseman might use them:

First round, 22nd overall: Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Cornerback is the biggest hole left on the Eagles roster after free agency. James Bradberry will be 31 in August and is coming off a terrible season. Darius Slay is 33 and coming off an injury. Avonte Maddox was cut. And while Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks showed promise last season, neither seemed ready for a prominent role.

So the 5-foot-11, 199-pound McKinstry should be a refreshing addition. He's not flashy and he only had two interceptions despite being a three-year starter for the Tide, but scouts say he's a smart and efficient cover corner who is rarely out of position. He held his own against some of the nation's best receivers in the best conference, too.

He's probably more suited to the outside than in the slot, but he won't have to be thrown into a starring role. He can also help out by returning punts, which he did the last two seasons.

Second round, 50th overall: Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

Roseman likes his offensive line to be like a conveyor belt, with talent ready to step right in when someone leaves. But the loss of guard Isaac Seumalo a year ago and the retirement of center Jason Kelce this year has started to thin out their depth. Also, right tackle Lane Johnson will be 34 in May. And while he's signed through 2027, who knows when he'll start to show his age?

So yes, expect the Eagles to replenish their line ranks early in this draft, and maybe even often. In Guyton they'll find a massive, 6-8, 322-pounder who probably could use a year or two learning behind some pros — something he'll be able to get in Philly. He's had injury issues, which could be a concern, and didn't perform well at the combine, but his raw talent is going to be hard to pass.

Second round, 53rd overall: Georgia S Javon Bullard

As if Roseman was going to get through this draft without taking another Georgia Bulldog. There's no doubt that safety is as big of a need for the Eagles as cornerback. The position is big in the scheme run by new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, which is why they reversed course and brought back Gardner-Johnson. They're also high on Sydney Brown, last year's third-round pick, but he tore his ACL in January and it's unclear when he'll be back.

The 5-11, 198-pound Bullard isn't the ballhawk that Gardner-Johnson is, but he's a smart and tough safety who can cover. He often played the "big nickel" role in Georgia, which could make him a quick fit in three-safety looks for the Eagles.

Fourth round, 120th overall: Troy Edge Javon Solomon

It's hard to project just how high the Eagles will take an edge rusher in this draft, because so much of that depends on whether they trade Haason Reddick or keep him around. Either way, they probably do need to think about a long-term replacement. Also, they know they're more effective with a rotation. They've got Huff, Josh Sweat and maybe Reddick. They're hopeful that Nolan Smith, a first-rounder last year, will take a big step forward, too.

The 6-1, 246 Solomon might be a bit undersized, and may need some seasoning, but he was incredibly productive at Troy, where he had 16 sacks last season and 31.5 over the last three years. It'll be tougher for him after taking a huge step up to the NFL, but that kind of production usually isn't a fluke.

Fifth round, 161st overall: Michigan G Zak Zinter

With Cam Jurgens moving to center and Tyler Steen taking over as the starting right guard, the Eagles really need to start developing more young, interior linemen. The 6-6, 309-pound Zinter has the ability to be a Day 2 prospect. In fact, one scout suggested that at one point last season he was on track to be a second-round pick.

But in November he broke his tibia and fibula. At the combine he said his recovery has been "quick" and that he expects to be "football ready" by the end of March. If that's true, he's probably going to in the third round. But a leg injury for a man his size could scare off some teams. The good news for the Eagles is that if they draft him, they don't need him to play at all this year.

Fifth round, 171st overall: Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs

Linebacker has never seemed like much of a priority for Roseman, but there's no doubt the Eagles defense was hurt by the loss of Nakobe Dean to a foot injury last year. They signed Devin White, the fifth overall pick of the 2019 draft to give the corps a boost. But they still need more.

The 6-1, 241-pound Jacobs is a good, solid linebacker with 4.5 speed. He isn't the strongest tackler, according to a scout, but if Dean is healthy this season Jacobs would likely have a year to work on that before he's needed to really play.

Fifth round, 172nd overall: Clemson DT Tyler Davis

The Eagles already have two first-rounders at this spot, with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. But the retirement of Fletcher Cox has left an opening for players to fill out the rotation. And Roseman wants his Eagles built through the trenches, so he's not going to ignore the depth that he needs here.

At 6-2, 301, Davis is a bit undersized, but he's strong and hard to move, which makes him a good run-stuffer. And while he's been inconsistent as a pass rusher, he did have 6.5 sacks as a freshman (in 2019) and another 5.5 in 2022. The Eagles can work with that.

Sixth round, 211th overall: Southeast Missouri State WR Ryan Flournoy

Don't be surprised if the Eagles reach for a receiver a little higher than this. They know they need depth behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and 31-year-old DeVante Parker isn't enough. The 6-1, 202-pound Flournoy gives them the young speed they need, though. He ran a 4.44 in the 40 at the combine. He also proved to some scouts that he's ready for the step up in competition with his performance during Senior Bowl week.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

