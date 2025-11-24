Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald Headline 26 Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

First-time eligible candidates Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald and Frank Gore were among 26 candidates who have reached the semifinalist stage for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it was announced on Tuesday.

Those three were joined by two others in their first year of eligibility, quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Jason Witten.

Two other players who reached the semifinalist stage for the first time include offensive lineman Lomas Brown and defensive lineman Kevin Williams.

Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri are guaranteed to reach the final 15 by virtue of finishing in the top seven for election last year, a provision added to the selection process starting with the class of 2025.

The selection committee will cut the list down to 15 finalists later this year. Reduction voting also occurred in the coach, contributor and seniors categories. The results of those ballots — selection of finalists for the class of 2026 — will be announced Dec. 3.

In all, 20 finalists will be presented at the selection committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of the Super Bowl — the 15 modern-era players plus three seniors, one coach and one contributor.

Former Chargers and Saints quarterback Drew Brees, now an NFL game analyst for FOX Sports, is among the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Brees is second all time to Tom Brady with 80,358 yards passing and 571 touchdown passes. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chargers before signing as a free agent with the Saints in 2006, where his career took off and he helped lift a city still recovering from Hurricane Katrina.

Brees delivered to New Orleans its first Super Bowl title following the 2009 season, when he won MVP of the game after beating Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. Brees made the Pro Bowl 13 times in his career, won AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2011, was an All-Pro in 2006 and was a second-team All-Pro four times.

Fitzgerald was drafted third overall in 2004 and spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals. His 1,432 catches and 17,492 yards receiving in 17 seasons rank second all time to Jerry Rice.

Fitzgerald topped 1,000 yards receiving nine times — tied for the fourth-most ever — and helped the Cardinals reach their only Super Bowl following the 2008 season. Fitzgerald set single-season records that postseason with 546 yards receiving and seven TD catches, including a go-ahead 64-yard score with 2:37 to play in the Super Bowl before Pittsburgh rallied for a 27-23 win over Arizona.

Here’s the full list of semifinalists:

Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens | Times as a Semifinalist: 6 (2021-26)

Drew Brees, QB – 2001-05 San Diego Chargers, 2006-2020 New Orleans Saints | Times as a Semifinalist: 1 (2026)

Lomas Brown, T – 1985-1995 Detroit Lions, 1996-98 Arizona Cardinals, 1999 Cleveland Browns, 2000-01 New York Giants, 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Times as a Semifinalist: 1 (2026)

Jahri Evans, G – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers | Times as a Semifinalist: 4 (2023-26)

Larry Fitzgerald, WR – 2004-2020 Arizona Cardinals | Times as a Semifinalist: 1 (2026)

Frank Gore, RB – 2005-2014 San Francisco 49ers, 2015-17 Indianapolis Colts, 2018 Miami Dolphins, 2019 Buffalo Bills, 2020 New York Jets | Times as a Semifinalist: 1 (2026)

Rodney Harrison, S – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots | Times as a Semifinalist: 5 (2021, 2023-26)

Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars | Times as a Semifinalist: 12 (2015-2026)

Luke Kuechly, LB – 2012-19 Carolina Panthers | Times as a Semifinalist: 2 (2025-26)

Eli Manning, QB – 2004-2019 New York Giants | Times as a Semifinalist: 2 (2025-26)

Robert Mathis, DE/LB – 2003-2016 Indianapolis Colts | Times as a Semifinalist: 5 (2022-26)

Philip Rivers, QB – 2004-2019 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, 2020 Indianapolis Colts | Times as a Semifinalist: 1 (2026)

Steve Smith Sr., WR – 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens | Times as a Semifinalist: 5 (2022-26)

Terrell Suggs, LB/DE – 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs | Times as a Semifinalist: 2 (2025-26)

Fred Taylor, RB – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots | Times as a Semifinalist: 7 (2020-26)

Earl Thomas, S – 2010-18 Seattle Seahawks, 2019 Baltimore Ravens | Times as a Semifinalist: 2 (2025-26)

Adam Vinatieri, K – 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts | Times as a Semifinalist: 2 (2025-26)

Hines Ward, WR – 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers | Times as a Semifinalist: 10 (2017-2026)

Reggie Wayne, WR – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts | Times as a Semifinalist: 7 (2020-26)

Richmond Webb, T – 1990-2000 Miami Dolphins, 2001-02 Cincinnati Bengals | Times as a Semifinalist: 2 (2025-26)

Vince Wilfork, DT – 2004-2014 New England Patriots, 2015-16 Houston Texans | Times as a Semifinalist: 5 (2022-26)

Kevin Williams, DT – 2003-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014 Seattle Seahawks, 2015 New Orleans Saints | Times as a Semifinalist: 1 (2026)

Steve Wisniewski, G – 1989-2001 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders | Times as a Semifinalist: 3 (2014, 2025-26)

Jason Witten, TE – 2003-2019 Dallas Cowboys, 2020 Las Vegas Raiders | Times as a Semifinalist: 1 (2026)

Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys | Times as a Semifinalist: 10 (2015, 2017, 2019-2026)

Marshal Yanda, G/T – 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens | Times as a Semifinalist: 2 (2025-26)

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.