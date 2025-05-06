National Football League Dolphins' Tyreek Hill names his top-five NFL QBs, Tua Tagovailoa not among them Updated May. 6, 2025 5:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a discouraging season, and their star wide receiver doesn't appear to be high on his quarterback.

During a live broadcast, Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was asked to name his current top-five quarterbacks and, in no particular order, listed them as Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow, excluding his own quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP; Allen won the 2024 NFL MVP; Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl MVP; Mayfield threw for a career-high 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns last season; Burrow, a two-time Pro Bowler, threw for an NFL-high 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns last season.

Tagovailoa's 2024 campaign was mired by another concussion, which caused him to miss four games, with the quarterback later missing two games due to a hip injury. Across the 11 games that he appeared in, Tagovailoa totaled 2,867 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 101.4 passer rating, while completing an NFL-high 72.9% of his passes. Tagovailoa ranked 39th among quarterbacks with a 70.2 overall grade and 33rd with a 70.2 passing grade, according to Pro Football Focus. The Dolphins finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs, but they were 6-5 in the games that Tagovailoa started.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Tagovailoa threw for an NFL-high 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns and helped the Dolphins boast the NFL's best passing game (265.5 passing yards per game) before they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC wild-card round, 26-7.

Hill, a five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, is coming off an underwhelming season by his standards, as he totaled just 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Hill ranked 43rd among wide receivers with a 72.7 overall grade and 28th with a 77.3 receiving grade, per PFF.

Tyreek Hill’s frustration over missing playoffs: Overreaction or Justified?

For perspective, Hill totaled 119 receptions in both 2022 and 2023, averaging 1,755 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns per season over that span. He led the NFL with both 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns in 2023. Following the team's Week 18 loss to the New York Jets — in which the receiver appeared to take himself out of the game — Hill said that he was "out," though he later chalked up that comment to "frustration."

Hill has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $90 million deal, while Tagovailoa begins a four-year, $212.4 million contract next season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill Tua Tagovailoa

share