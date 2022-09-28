National Football League
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable vs. Bengals
National Football League

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable vs. Bengals

1 hour ago

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa suffered the injury in the second quarter of Miami's Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills. He was seen struggling to walk after taking a hit in the backfield and was subsequently removed from the game. 

Tagovailoa returned in the second half and led the Dolphins to a 21-19 win, moving them to 3-0 and first place in the AFC East.

Miami has several key players on the mend in this short week, as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe) are also listed as questionable.

Tagovailoa has totaled 925 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 117.8 quarterback rating while completing 71.3% of his passes across Miami's first three games this season.

