Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips announces he suffered season-ending knee injury
Published Oct. 2, 2024 5:21 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips announced on Instagram on Wednesday that his 2024 season is over due to a knee injury, which will require reconstructive surgery.

"The Mission is still the mission. I have unfinished business to take care of and I will come out of this trial victorious. Thank you all for your continued support and love. FINS UP," Phillips posted.

Phillips suffered the injury in the third quarter of Miami's Monday night loss at home to the Tennessee Titans.

Prior to the injury, Phillips had totaled one sack, two passes defended and six combined tackles this season. His 2023 season was cut short after eight games due to a torn Achilles.

The Dolphins selected Phillips with the No. 18 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Miami. He averaged 7.8 sacks per season in his first two years with the Dolphins (2021-22).

The Monday night loss dropped the Dolphins to 1-3. Miami is already without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was placed on IR after suffering a concussion in Week 2.

