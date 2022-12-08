National Football League Tua vs. Herbert and other key topics ahead of Dolphins-Chargers clash 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa, two of the top quarterbacks from the 2020 draft class, face off when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night. The Bolts need a win to stay in the playoff hunt, while Miami looks to rebound from a tough road loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

"Every game is positioning you for the postseason," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said this week. "What we're trying to do is have consistency in our approach and find a way to play our best football down the stretch, because that's what needs to happen in order for you to make a run."

The Dolphins and Chargers last played in Week 10 of 2020, the rookie season for both Herbert and Tagovailoa, and Miami won 29-21 at home. With a victory Sunday, the Dolphins would clinch their third straight winning season. The Bolts are 0-4 against teams currently with winning records this year and all six of L.A.'s wins have come against teams with losing records.

AFC East reporter Henry McKenna and NFC West reporter Eric D. Williams take on four burning questions heading into Sunday night's nationally televised contest.

1. McKenna: The Chargers seemed like a team that might set the pace in the playoff hunt. Instead, they're on the outside of the bubble fighting to get back in. What has been dragging them down?

Williams: Mounting injuries and inconsistent play up front on both sides of the ball have been the main culprits for the Bolts' underwhelming .500 record through 12 games.

L.A.'s top pass rusher, Joey Bosa, has played in just three games. Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater was lost for the season because of a torn biceps tendon. Top free-agent signee cornerback J.C. Jackson also is done for a year because of a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee that required surgery, although his play was uneven when healthy. L.A.'s top two receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, have played together for a total of 49 snaps this season.

And the Chargers have really lacked physicality up front on both sides of the football. They give up a league-worst 5.43 rushing yards per carry on defense and have rushed for just 85 yards per game, No. 31 in the NFL. The Bolts have been unable to generate a push up front in the run game to create balance for Herbert on offense. And they can't stop other teams from playing keep away by running the football.

2. Williams: The Dolphins chose to stay on the West Coast this week. Mike McDaniel has had a lot of success in his decision-making as a first-year head coach. What's been the secret sauce to Miami's quick ascension into one of the top teams in the AFC?

McKenna: McDaniel has a gift for making the most of his personnel. From Tua to receiver Tyreek Hill to tackle Terron Armstead to running back Jeff Wilson, McDaniel has found ways to optimize production. Now, he has his warts on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer has not necessarily held up his end of the bargain, which is why the Dolphins wind up in so many shootouts. But McDaniel has such a nice cadence to opening up his offense with unique play designs and playcalls.

Some games, he will make sure that Hill gets 10 catches by halftime. And you can tell that's how the Dolphins plan to win. Other days, Miami will work its offense through Jaylen Waddle, who has the fifth-most receiving yards in the NFL. Heck, the Dolphins will even work through Wilson, Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft, if that's how they see their best chance to win. But generally, they want to attack you with their passing game. That's where McDaniel's brilliance shines: spacing for intermediate throws. Then their receivers "get drunk on YAC," as Hill says.

3. McKenna: Which Chargers player needs to have a huge game in order for the team to beat the Dolphins?

Williams: Khalil Mack must show up and show out for the Chargers, igniting a Los Angeles pass rush to disrupt the timing of Miami's explosive offense. Mack leads the Bolts with seven sacks, but he has just one in the past four games. In games Mack has at least one sack, the Chargers are 3-2.

If the Chargers can generate consistent pressure and force Tagovailoa to turn the ball over, then they have a puncher's chance to claim a victory.

4. Williams: Tua Tagovailoa had been playing at an MVP level until San Francisco's defense appeared to bottle him up. Did the 49ers figure out the blueprint to slowing down Miami's high-powered offense?

McKenna: I don't think so. Not unless you can figure out how to get Tagovailoa to make unforced errors. I get that the 49ers defense closed out that game with a strip sack and touchdown. That play from Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw ended all comeback efforts by Miami. But I don't think the 49ers truly beat Tua until the fourth quarter. For the other three quarters, he was beating himself. He was missing throws that he typically makes. It was just a matter of surprising inconsistency from the young quarterback.

Maybe he was pressing? Maybe the moment got too big for him?

But it was his first bad outing of the season. He was otherwise undefeated in starts this year. Everyone already knew that Tua was the key to the Dolphins offense. (Miami lost both its games when he was out.) I think there's still some uncertainty about how to make him look human in a system that sets him up so perfectly for success.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @McKennAnalysis .

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

