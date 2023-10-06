Dolphins acquire WR Chase Claypool from Bears
After being benched in back-to-back games, the Chicago Bears finally found a new home for wide receiver Chase Claypool on Friday and traded him to the Miami Dolphins, The Athletic reported.
The full trade sends Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to Miami for a 2025 sixth-rounder.
Both teams announced the trade shortly after the report emerged.
Claypool trade talks were all the more amplified Thursday when Bears general manager Ryan Poles said that he "wished him [Claypool] luck" on ESPN 1000's pregame radio show.
Chicago acquired Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for its 2023 second-round draft pick — which became the No. 32 pick in the draft — at last season's NFL trade deadline. Claypool totaled just four receptions this season prior to the trade and 14 receptions in the seven games he appeared in for the Bears last season.
The fourth-year wideout will join an offensive juggernaut in the Dolphins, which lead the league in total yards (511.0) and points (37.5) per game.
Claypool was originally selected by the Steelers with the No. 49 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.
Miami is 3-1 and hosts the New York Giants in Week 5, while Chicago got its first win of the season over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.
