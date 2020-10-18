National Football League Henry Runs Wild, Mayfield Collapses 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers put the kibosh on Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns, while the Atlanta Falcons got a much-needed win in the post-Dan Quinn era.

Also, Derrick Henry ran absolutely riot against the Houston Texans, in a rollercoaster matchup that saw the Tennessee Titans move to 5-0 in an overtime win.

Check out the major takeaways from the early window of Week 6.

(All odds information via FOX Bet)

Henry goes hog-wild

Derrick Henry piled up 212 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries, as the Titans moved to 5-0 in a thrilling overtime battle with the Houston Texans.

Henry’s longest run came in the fourth quarter, a 94-yard rumble to give the Titans a 29-23 lead. The scoring was far from over, however, as both teams continued to trade touchdowns down the stretch.

Deshaun Watson, who threw four touchdowns in the contest, gave Houston a lead with less than two minutes remaining, but Ryan Tannehill – who also threw a quartet of TDs – forced overtime.

It was all Henry and the Titans in the extra period, after winning the toss and eventually scored the game-winning touchdown to eke out a 42-36 triumph.

Steelers steamroll Browns

After the Browns rattled off four consecutive wins for the first time since 2009, the Steelers brought Baker Mayfield & Co. back down to earth with a comprehensive 38-7 win.

Pittsburgh set the tone early with a pick-six on Mayfield’s first pass attempt of the game, as Minkah Fitzpatrick jumped in front of the throw and was off to the races.

Mayfield, who was pulled for Case Keenum in the fourth quarter, finished the day with two interceptions on 10-of-18 passing for 119 yards.

Meanwhile, Ben Roethlisberger steered the Steelers with a solid 14-of-22 passing and one touchdown, while three different Steelers recorded a rushing touchdown.

Ravens survive late Eagles comeback

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens fought off the Philadelphia Eagles to win their ninth straight road game, the longest active streak in the league.

Some fancy footwork from Jackson gave the Ravens an early lead, and Baltimore never looked back from there, earning a 30-28 win.

Carson Wentz took a pounding in the contest, as the Ravens took advantage of Philly’s patchwork offensive line to sack Wentz six times.

Rookie QB Jalen Hurts provided a bit of a spark for the listless Eagles offense late in the first half, but Baltimore stood firm to keep them off the board.

The second half proved more fruitful from an offensive standpoint for Philadelphia, who found themselves in a position to tie the game with a last-ditch two-point conversion attempt. The Ravens snuffed it out, however, then bled out the clock to move to 5-1 on the season.

Bears move to 4-1

Carolina’s run of back-to-back games without allowing a sack came to an end on Sunday, as the Chicago Bears got to Teddy Bridgewater four times in a 23-16 Chicago win.

Chicago’s pressure resulted in an interception on the first drive of the day for the Panthers and set the Bears up with a short field to get on the board early with a touchdown.

The Panthers mounted a late comeback after a Mike Davis score made it a one-touchdown game, but the Monsters of Midway held onto the win with a game-sealing interception.

Colts clip Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals started hot on Sunday, jumping out to a 21-0 lead, but the Indianapolis Colts bounced back in the second quarter to make it a game before halftime struck.

Philip Rivers threw the ball 44 times, completing 29 of those attempts for 371 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Rivers spread the sugar around in the win, as seven Colts pass-catchers had at least three receptions in the contest.

After a fourth-quarter field goal attempt from the Bengals hit the upright, the Colts responded with a field goal of their own. On the ensuing drive, Bengals rookie QB tossed a back-breaking interception as Indianapolis sealed the 31-27 victory.

Stafford completes checklist

The Detroit Lions rode to a relatively easy 34-16 win against the Jaguars to move to 2-3 on the season, as Matt Stafford made a bit of history in the process.

Falcons end slide with a big win

The Atlanta Falcons earned their first win of the season in convincing fashion, putting the Minnesota Vikings to bed with a 40-23 win.

Kirk Cousins had a nightmare game, throwing three interceptions – including one on the first play of Minneapolis’ opening drive.

Meanwhile, Matt Ryan rebounded out of a drought (one touchdown over the past three weeks) to throw four touchdowns via 30-of-40 passing, adding 371 yards through the air.

Julio Jones was the main beneficiary of Ryan’s resurgence, making eight catches for 137 yards and two TDs.

Broncos boot Patriots

Cam Newton crossed an impressive personal milestone in his return to the Patriots, but New England’s fourth-quarter rally fell short in an 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Newton looked rusty following a three-week layoff due to a positive COVID-19 test, throwing two interceptions on 17-of-25 passing for 157 yards.

For the Broncos, kicker Brandon McManus provided all of their offensive firepower, connecting on all six of his field goal attempts.

Giants hold off Washington

Ron Rivera went for the win in the final minute against the New York Giants, opting to go for two with Washington down by one point, but Kyle Allen’s attempt to Terry McLaurin failed, as New York clung to a 20-19 win.

The loss for Washington pushed their losing streak against their NFC East rivals to four games. Under-fire, Giants QB Daniel Jones found Darius Slayton for his first passing touchdown since Week 1, and a big defensive score in the fourth proved to be the game-decider for the Giants.

With the win, the Giants earned their first victory of the season and jumped into the hotly-contested, if not glamorous, NFC East race.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $1,000,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.