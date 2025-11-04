Derrick Henry Says Ravens Are 'Where We Want To Be': 'At Some Point We'd Get Rolling'

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens are rolling.

The star running back helped the Ravens win their second game in a row this past Thursday, defeating the Miami Dolphins, 28-6, in Lamar Jackson's return from a hamstring injury.

As the win and Jackson's return have the Ravens thinking playoffs again, Henry is also doing work off the field. He's moonlighting as a commercial actor with a new spot for State Farm Insurance that pokes fun at his "King Henry" nickname.

After speaking with Henry following Thursday's game in South Florida, he was kind enough to chat with me again on Tuesday via Zoom to discuss Jackson's return, his favorite running backs and much more.

How much do you like doing commercials like that? Is that a one-day shoot for you? Half-day?

HENRY: It's great for me. I enjoy it. Very thankful for State Farm for bringing me on for a second commercial and doing the "King Henry" spinoff from my nickname. I enjoy it. It's cool. I'm in awe that they even selected me and wanted to do something like that, so it's a lot of fun for me.

You see other NFL players testing their acting chops, doing cameos on TV shows. Would you like to do more than a commercial at some point, even after football?

HENRY: I definitely would. Once it's all said and done, I've still got a lot more I want to do on the field right now, but I enjoy the commercials. I think it's kind of like a prep to see what it's really like, the next step up. State Farm does a great job with their commercials, the cleverness, making it funny, being with Jake, "having insurance isn't the same as having State Farm," so I love it and I'm very appreciative.

We talked about it Thursday night, but just how nice is it to have momentum again with the Ravens, with two wins in a row and Lamar Jackson back healthy again?

HENRY: You know, adversity comes at some point in everybody's season, and unfortunately for us, it came pretty early. We had to keep trusting and believing in each other, knowing that at some point, we'd get rolling, everybody would get back healthy and we'll be right where we want to be. We're coming off two wins in a row and a lot to build off. We know it's not going to be easy to get where we want to be, so, just taking it one week at a time and focusing on being 1-0 each week.

Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson accounted for 59 touchdowns last season, giving the Ravens one of the strogest quarterback-running back duos in the NFL. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

You're in Year 10 in the NFL now, and remain a model of consistency and durability. What do you credit that to?

HENRY: I think it's just trusting and believing in your work. Taking care of your body, doing everything that gets your body ready, week in and week out, and working even harder in the offseason, so your body is ready to withstand a full season, because it's not easy. It isn't easy to do, especially having discipline in your diet, but it's a big discipline you have to have to be able to do all those things. I've been able to get down on my recovery plan, what I need to have my body feel good, to be able to perform and do the things I have to do to help my team.

You might have seen this, but if you can get 72 rushing yards this week coming up, you'll have as many yards in 10 NFL seasons as you had in four years of high school back in Yulee, Florida, just north of Jacksonville. It's a crazy stat because you've been pretty good for a decade in the NFL, and you're just now catching up to your high school totals.

HENRY: When I left high school, it was kind of crazy, but really got crazy as I got older. But I wouldn't change it for the world. I enjoyed those high school days, some of the fondest memories of my life, and I'm very thankful for those times. It's funny when you look back on it.

The numbers are off the charts. You had 153 touchdowns in high school, and you averaged 35 carries a game your senior year, rushing for 4,261 yards in one season. Did you ever get tired of carrying the ball?

HENRY: I really loved it. I love having the ball in my hands, making plays. Just winning games, me and my teammates, the coaches, the preparation of it. I loved it all, playing in front of your hometown, my family, so I embraced it.

You're in this cool spot where you're moving up the NFL career rushing list every week — a good game Sunday and you'll pass Thurman Thomas and Franco Harris, two absolute legends. This is something you've grinded out for 10 years, but how cool is it to see your name right there in a group of nothing but Hall of Fame running backs?

HENRY: Right now, because I'm in the season, I haven't put too much focus on that, just because I'm trying to focus on what I need to do to be the best I can be, week in and week out. When somebody brings it up to me, I'm just like "Wow." To be mentioned with those names, it's just a surreal moment. You're joining your superheroes that you grew up watching your whole life. I'm very thankful that God has been tremendously good to me.

Who were the backs you grew up watching, that you wanted to be when you were running around in pee-wee football?

HENRY: My favorite running back growing up was LaDainian Tomlinson. I was a big LT fan. Obviously, as I got older, I was like, 'Man, I'm not built like LT.' I'm totally different. I could go on and on. I don't want to forget anybody, but all the running backs in the '90s to the 2000s and 2010s, I admire even back in the '70s and '80s, watching NFL Films, like I was infatuated with the position and all the legends that came before me. So every running back that's had an impact on this game, I've watched and admired for a long time.

Is there a back you've actually gotten to meet, where you get a little starstruck and it's more special for you?

HENRY: Barry Sanders. I mean, every time I meet him, I'm just like a kid at a candy store. Man, he's just so humble, so genuine, down to talk about anything about the game and any way to help you, still giving praise to backs these days, as long as he's been out of the game. To know that the best running back of all time — he's just so humble, every time I talk to him, I'm just in awe.

Let's go in the other direction. Who are the young backs in today's NFL you admire and like to watch?

HENRY: I love Jahmyr Gibbs. Bijan Robinson. I don't want to forget anybody. Rico Dowdle is doing a hell of a job this year. I love him. Jonathan Taylor has been a beast. You know about Saquon [Barkley], Christian [McCaffrey], Javonte Williams with the Cowboys is doing a hell of a job this year, Kyren Williams, I can keep going on and on. All these backs have been doing a tremendous job, and I'm excited to see the position keep elevating. I admire and love watching the position.

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey have been among the league's two best running backs since they entered the league in 2016 and 2017, respetively. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

Let's do a quick one-word response game with a few of your teammates. First word you think of. Lamar?

HENRY: Dynamic.

Kyle Hamilton?

HENRY: Crashout.

Tyler Linderbaum?

HENRY: General.

Roquan Smith?

HENRY: Crazy.

Zay Flowers?

HENRY: Lightning.

Excellent. Do you think of yourself at all in terms of how many years you'd like to play after this season? You continue to play at such a high level — is it three more years? More or less?

HENRY: I'm just enjoying the season as it goes. I don't try to put a timeline on it. I think when you know, you know, rather than trying to set a mark: this is when I'm going to be done. Just be present in the moment and enjoy the days that you have right now.

One last one: Is there one NFL defender you've faced that you respect the most, that you don't want to see bearing down on you in the open field?

HENRY: Lavonte David. I just think he is a hell of a player, and he's been going at it for a long time. I've got so much respect for that guy. He plays the game the right way. I just think he is the epitome of the linebacker position, and someone who's been consistent and doing it for a long time, and especially just for one team as well.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .