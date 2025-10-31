Lamar Jackson Returns to Boost the Ravens' Turnaround: 'He Looked Incredible'

The Ravens are back, and Lamar Jackson is leading them again.

Five days ago, Baltimore was 1-5 and running out of margin for error as it sought to resurrect their season. After Sunday's win over the Bears and Thursday's 28-6 victory over the Dolphins, they're closer to making that a reality.

"We had two games that we needed to win in (five) days, and they were absolute must-wins, both of those two games," coach John Harbaugh said. "For our guys to step up the way they did, and to step out the way they did, and play the kind of football they did with their backs to the wall – on the canvas – and to get back up and do what they did, is commendable.

"It just means we’re two games under .500. That’s all it means, but we’re two games under .500. We were four games under .500, so that’s where we’re at."

Getting a former MVP back from a month-long absence was every bit the lift they had hoped it would be. His first drive ended in a punt, but his second ended with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews, and he would finish the night with four touchdowns and no interceptions, adding much-needed confidence to everyone around him.

"He is a two-time MVP for a reason. He looked incredible tonight," Andrews said. "I know that we are just going to continue to get better and better and better. (With) No. 8 leading the charge, we are a dangerous team."

Even the defense was better with Jackson back in place. The Ravens forced two fumbles, as many as they had totaled in their first seven games, and they intercepted a pass from Tua Tagovailoa, their second in five days after one in the first five games. The same unit that had given up 41, 38, 37 and 44 points in losses this season held the Dolphins to two field goals.

"It feels great to see Lamar," said linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who was just named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for October. "Lamar is a guy I've been watching since I was a teenager, a young kid, so to see him and to know that he's our quarterback gives our defense extreme confidence, knowing what offense is going to do.

"Yes, it's hard not to feel good when you have Lamar Jackson out there."

For onem half Thursday night, it wasn't as obvious. The Ravens had a 14-6 lead, but had only four first downs and were out-gained 226-110 by the Dolphins. The opening drive of the third quarter created some separation, and it started with a third-and-6 play where Jackson scrambled out of the pocket for a 13-yard gain and a first down. The drive ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Charlie Kolar, and the Ravens never looked back.

Jackson said he saw an urgency from his teammates that they needed with a 2-5 record and a short week.

"It’s do or die, win or go home, and usually, we start off (seasons) winning games," Jackson said. "We never (are) behind, but right now, we’re behind, and we all have to step it up ... Like I said, we’re locked in. We know it’s do or die. You have to go out there and play football. We can't worry about mistakes, because mistakes happen. You’re in the NFL; things like that are going to occur, but we just have to move on and keep doing what we're doing."

Only three NFL teams in the last 50 years have gone from 1-5 to making the playoffs, and the AFC North's overall struggles make that historic turnaround a little easier, one win at a time.

"It definitely feels better, but 3-5 doesn't sound super great either," fullback Patrick Ricard told me. "But 1-5, yeah, that's bad. I don't know the last time I've been 1-5 playing football. Being 3-5 is definitely better, but we're trying to keep winning."

Those five losses all came to defending division champions from last season — the Bills, Lions, Chiefs, Texans and Rams — and they won't face another one this season. There are some difficult opponents ahead, like the Patriots and Packers in Weeks 16 and 17, but for now, they have an easier path ahead, continuing a three-game road trip with the Vikings and Browns, then home against the Jets.

"I think that you see everybody's happy when Lamar is out there," said running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for 119 yards on 19 carries. "He gives everybody the opportunity to make plays, and you saw that today. He's going to find you if you’re open. He's going to do whatever he can to get everybody involved. That's the type of player he is. That’s the teammate he is. It speaks when he goes out there and plays."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh (right) was happy to have his QB1 (Lamar Jackson, No. 8) back on Thursday night. (Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Jackson lost four weeks to a hamstring injury, but he's had the kind of season you'd expect from a two-time MVP, with 14 touchdown passes against a single interception. Baltimore went 1-2 with backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Snoop Huntley, but Thursday's win had a familiar swagger with Jackson back at quarterback.

The defense's strong night started with safety Alohi Gilman forcing and recovering a Dolphins fumble at the Miami 7-yard line, setting up an easy touchdown for the offense. Gilman, acquired from the Chargers three weeks ago, had only known Jackson as an opponent but said he liked all the same things he saw in him on Thursday much better as a teammate.

"It's just the confidence. It’s the approach. It's the mentality that he brings, and it's what he brings to the rest of the offense, as well," Gilman said. "Obviously, he has talent on the field, but the mentality, the confidence he brings around and he elevates everybody. I think that's pretty cool to see playing against him, but (with) firsthand experience being around him, he's just himself. He's a beast, and I'm happy he's my quarterback."

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .