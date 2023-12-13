National Football League
Davante Adams: Raiders' 3-0 loss to Vikings 'embarrassing'
National Football League

Davante Adams: Raiders' 3-0 loss to Vikings 'embarrassing'

Updated Dec. 13, 2023 3:05 p.m. ET

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams called the Raiders' 3-0 loss Sunday to the Vikings "embarrassing" after Las Vegas came up on the losing end of what was the lowest-scoring indoor game in NFL history, per FOX Sports Research.

"You want to be part of history, but never that type," Adams told reporters Tuesday, via ESPN. "Not that that's the main thing that drives it, but you walk off that field and you've got a lot of fans that pay their money to come to see you play, and you go up and put up a goose egg. It almost looked worse that they only scored three, too."

Adams said the offense failed to get into a rhythm due to inconsistency and turnover issues. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 65.6% of his passes for 171 yards and an interception in the loss. Despite his struggles, interim head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters that he never considered benching the rookie out of Purdue for veteran Jimmy Garroppolo, who began the season as the Raiders starting quarterback.

O'Connell did tell reporters Tuesday that Pierce has told the quarterback he wants to see O'Connell take more deep shots in games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Raiders are 5-8 this season. Though Adams has remained his usual All-Pro self since being acquired from the Green Bay Packers in 2022, Las Vegas is now 11-19 with him in the fold.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL odds: Best Week 15 predictions, including Cowboys-Bills

2023 NFL odds: Best Week 15 predictions, including Cowboys-Bills

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes