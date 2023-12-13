National Football League Davante Adams: Raiders' 3-0 loss to Vikings 'embarrassing' Updated Dec. 13, 2023 3:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams called the Raiders' 3-0 loss Sunday to the Vikings "embarrassing" after Las Vegas came up on the losing end of what was the lowest-scoring indoor game in NFL history, per FOX Sports Research.

"You want to be part of history, but never that type," Adams told reporters Tuesday, via ESPN. "Not that that's the main thing that drives it, but you walk off that field and you've got a lot of fans that pay their money to come to see you play, and you go up and put up a goose egg. It almost looked worse that they only scored three, too."

Adams said the offense failed to get into a rhythm due to inconsistency and turnover issues. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 65.6% of his passes for 171 yards and an interception in the loss. Despite his struggles, interim head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters that he never considered benching the rookie out of Purdue for veteran Jimmy Garroppolo, who began the season as the Raiders starting quarterback.

O'Connell did tell reporters Tuesday that Pierce has told the quarterback he wants to see O'Connell take more deep shots in games.

The Raiders are 5-8 this season. Though Adams has remained his usual All-Pro self since being acquired from the Green Bay Packers in 2022, Las Vegas is now 11-19 with him in the fold.

