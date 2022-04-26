Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys under most pressure ahead of NFL Draft? Dallas Cowboys under most pressure ahead of NFL Draft?
Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys under most pressure ahead of NFL Draft?

2 hours ago

It's hard to argue that the Dallas Cowboys have put together a good offseason thus far.

They released right tackle La’el Collins in a cost-cutting move and didn’t re-sign left guard Connor Williams, the club’s second-round pick in 2018, leaving some big holes on the offensive line. They also unloaded No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to save more money under the salary cap.

The most troubling development of the offseason, though, was unexpectedly losing defensive end Randy Gregory to Denver in free agency. 

The Cowboys have understandably attracted a fair amount of criticism for their moves, but team executive Stephen Jones recently pushed back against critics who have lambasted the team for having a poor offseason.

"I don’t think you ever win the Super Bowl in the offseason," Jones said. "It’s a full body of work, what you put together over time."

By saying that, though, Jones is putting focus squarely on the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday.

And according to Emmanuel Acho of "Speak for Yourself," that's a dangerous game to play.

Why Cowboys face the most pressure heading into draft

Why Cowboys face the most pressure heading into draft
With the 2022 NFL Draft just days away, many teams are eager to add talent to their rosters. Hear why Emmanuel Acho believes the Dallas Cowboys are under the most pressure heading into the draft.

"The Cowboys have just kept kicking the ball down the field toward the NFL Draft," Acho said. "Well, the draft is here. … There is no longer any place to kick this ball down the field. Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones, you've gotta get this right."

Acho went on to stress that the only reason the Cowboys were as good as they were last season (12-5 first pace in the NFC East), was because they got two picks right in the draft. 

"Micah Parsons in the first round (2021) and Trevon Diggs in the second round the year before. … In the event you swing and miss like you did from 17-19, you all will be in a world of hurt."

As far as what the Cowboys will do in the draft, the offensive line will likely be a point of focus.

Indeed, in his most recent mock draft, Jason McIntyre predicts Dallas will go after Iowa lineman Tyler Linderbaum with its first pick, No. 24 overall.

Barring trades, the Cowboys have nine picks total, including four in the fifth round. 

What will they do with them? The answer will begin to unfold on Thursday.

Get more from Dallas Cowboys Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking top 100 prospects
National Football League

2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking top 100 prospects

7 hours ago
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson holding at the top
National Football League

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson holding at the top

8 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys could target OL in draft, barring surprise
Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys could target OL in draft, barring surprise

1 day ago
NFL Offseason Tracker: Deebo Samuel requests trade from 49ers
National Football League

NFL Offseason Tracker: Deebo Samuel requests trade from 49ers

4 days ago
Will Dallas Cowboys pursue Deebo Samuel amid trade request?
National Football League

Will Dallas Cowboys pursue Deebo Samuel amid trade request?

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes