Dallas Cowboys under most pressure ahead of NFL Draft?

It's hard to argue that the Dallas Cowboys have put together a good offseason thus far.

They released right tackle La’el Collins in a cost-cutting move and didn’t re-sign left guard Connor Williams , the club’s second-round pick in 2018, leaving some big holes on the offensive line. They also unloaded No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to save more money under the salary cap.

The most troubling development of the offseason, though, was unexpectedly losing defensive end Randy Gregory to Denver in free agency.

The Cowboys have understandably attracted a fair amount of criticism for their moves, but team executive Stephen Jones recently pushed back against critics who have lambasted the team for having a poor offseason.

"I don’t think you ever win the Super Bowl in the offseason," Jones said. "It’s a full body of work, what you put together over time."

By saying that, though, Jones is putting focus squarely on the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday.

And according to Emmanuel Acho of "Speak for Yourself," that's a dangerous game to play.

"The Cowboys have just kept kicking the ball down the field toward the NFL Draft," Acho said. "Well, the draft is here. … There is no longer any place to kick this ball down the field. Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones, you've gotta get this right."

Acho went on to stress that the only reason the Cowboys were as good as they were last season (12-5 first pace in the NFC East), was because they got two picks right in the draft.

"Micah Parsons in the first round (2021) and Trevon Diggs in the second round the year before. … In the event you swing and miss like you did from 17-19, you all will be in a world of hurt."

As far as what the Cowboys will do in the draft, the offensive line will likely be a point of focus.

Indeed, in his most recent mock draft, Jason McIntyre predicts Dallas will go after Iowa lineman Tyler Linderbaum with its first pick, No. 24 overall.

Barring trades, the Cowboys have nine picks total, including four in the fifth round.

What will they do with them? The answer will begin to unfold on Thursday.

