Dallas Cowboys return to summit of Nick Wright's NFL tiers ahead of Week 9

The spin cycle among the NFL 's elite continues, as a former No. 1 team is back at the top, dropping last week's team down a peg on Nick Wright 's NFL tiers.

Here is how the " First Things First " host stacked up all 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet .

DON'T REALLY MATTER RIGHT NOW: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars | Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New York Giants, Washington Football Team | Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles

Best Super Bowl odds: Colts +8000

Wright's thoughts: "We have a legitimate race for the worst team in football, and every week there's a new leader. ... Texans, Jags, Lions are all just disasters. That top line there? All of those teams are still alive, kind of, but all of them also need to basically win three of their next four."

.500 FOR NOW: Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers

Best Super Bowl odds: Browns +3500

Wright's thoughts: "Those three teams? They're all losing this week. They're all 4-4. They're all losing this week, guaranteed."

LEGACY LINE: Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Best Super Bowl odds: 49ers +5000

Wright's thoughts: "These teams aren't very good, but it's like — you trust [Russell Wilson]. You trust [Bill] Belichick. You trust [Kyle] Shanahan. You trust [Mike] Tomlin. They probably deserve to be a drop lower, all of them, but ... they still instill some fear in you."

SECOND-HALF SWOON: Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints

Best Super Bowl odds: Titans +1400

Wright's thoughts: "They are all 5-2 or 6-2, but the Titans and Saints just suffered devastating injuries. The Raiders, obviously, had the terrible issue with Gruden [and] now the horrifying issue with Henry Ruggs, who they had to release."

GET IT TOGETHER!: Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Super Bowl odds: Ravens +1100

Wright's thoughts: "Now we get to teams that could be there at the end of the season, but, AFC: Get it together, guys. ... One of these teams — maybe two of them, at least one of them — is going to be in the AFC Championship Game. None of them make sense right now."

SUPER BOWL OR BUST: Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams

Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +500

Wright's thoughts: "Now we're getting to the real cream of the crop in the NFL. ... These teams are all all-in."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals

Best Super Bowl odds: Packers +850

Wright's thoughts: "These two teams played on Thursday night [in Week 8]. ... It's very hard to say one team is considerably better than the other."

CURRENT FAVORITES: Dallas Cowboys

Best Super Bowl odds: Cowboys +1200

Wright's thoughts: "We never should have dropped the Cowboys. ... The Cowboys deserved to stay as current favorites a month ago. We dropped them, erroneously. ... They are going to be a guaranteed 8-1 heading into Kansas City in a few weeks."

