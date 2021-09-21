Dallas Cowboys
After a 1-1 start, how good are Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys? After a 1-1 start, how good are Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys?
Dallas Cowboys

After a 1-1 start, how good are Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys?

19 mins ago

The 2021 Dallas Cowboys are tough to put a finger on.

They're 1-1 after two weeks, with a two-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the season offset by a narrow victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

With nearly as many points allowed (48) as points scored (49), the Cowboys are spookily even on both sides of the ball.

They're floating around the middle of the league in terms of offensive production, ranked at 15th with an average of 24.5 points per game.

And defensively? They're ranked 15th there, too, at 24.0 points allowed per game.

Of course, two weeks is a small sample and there are other considerations at play ⁠— such as those numbers being skewed by playing the Bucs, who returned all 22 starters from their title-winning 2020 squad. There is also Dallas' long list of sidelined players to keep in mind.

But the NFL is a week-to-week league.

With 17 games over 18 weeks for a team to assert itself, every contest seemingly serves as a new referendum. This leads us back to the question many pundits are pondering about the 1-1 Cowboys: Are they a good team?

On Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed," Skip Bayless made the case that there is more than meets the eye when it comes to his Cowboys.

"My team is shockingly better than it was one year ago," Bayless said. "Let me count the ways. I start with the defense ... All of a sudden, my defense is hanging in in ways it never hoped to hang in last year. ... We are worlds better than we were last year."

For more up-to-date news on all things "Undisputed," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Skip Bayless explains why his Cowboys are better than expected after close loss to Bucs & win over Chargers I UNDISPUTED
Skip Bayless explains how his Dallas Cowboys are better than even he originally thought.

Bayless pointed to the emergence of rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, whom he dubbed a "game-wrecker," as a big reason why he's a believer in Dallas' defense, along with the hiring of Dan Quinn to replace Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator.

Offensively, Bayless said quarterback Dak Prescott is taking it to another level.

"You saw Dak Prescott play his greatest game ever on opening night, head-to-head with the GOAT [Tom Brady] at Tompa Bay," Bayless said.

Furthermore, as Marcellus Wiley detailed on "Speak For Yourself" on Monday, the Cowboys could have a running-back controversy between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard brewing ⁠— in a good way.

"Every time he gets the football, you see a different response," Wiley said of Pollard. "Not only from his team, in terms of energy and electricity, but in outcome. Like, Tony Pollard is their starting running back. Now, by pay, by selection, by popularity, it's going to be Zeke, but stop that, y'all. If you want to have the greatest success, Pollard needs to be your starter. "

The issue, Wiley said, is that he isn't convinced that head coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys will have that same realization.

As he put it, "If you're looking at the Cowboys, you've gotta squint to see some good things from [Sunday]."

Wiley's cohost, Emmanuel Acho, also shared his concerns about McCarthy and Dallas' coaching staff Monday. Early in the Cowboys' loss to the Bucs in Week 1, Acho tweeted that the Cowboys needed to rethink how they deploying Parsons as a defender.

By Week 2, with the defensive end position beset by injuries, Parsons stuck his hand in the ground and played almost exclusively as a pass-rusher.

That's all well and good, Acho said, but he wondered why it took the Cowboys so long to see it.

"I'm discouraged because yes, the Cowboys won," Acho said. "I applaud you all for winning. But how does me, an analyst that only watched a quarter and a half, know how to play your players in a better position than you all as the coaches? And Mike McCarthy, I'm still seeing the same errors from you that we've seen previously."

For more up-to-date news on all things "Speak For Yourself," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

By Tuesday, Acho was confident he had determined what the Cowboys are this season.

"The Cowboys are ‘almost-barely,’" Acho said. "… You're almost good enough to beat a Super Bowl champion, and you're barely good enough to beat a team that didn't make the playoffs. … If you think the Cowboys are good, you're right. If you think the Cowboys are bad, you're right."

For more up-to-date news on all things Cowboys, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Well, that's likely not exactly the answer Cowboys fans were looking for.

But until they prove otherwise, starting with a Monday night matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, it's the answer they'll have to settle for.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Dallas Cowboys Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads

NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads
Week 2 is in the books. That means it's time to start placing your Week 3 wagers. Check out the opening lines here.
5 hours ago
Sammy's Best Early CFB and NFL Bets
National Football League

Sammy's Best Early CFB and NFL Bets

Sammy's Best Early CFB and NFL Bets
From Eagles-Cowboys to a two-team teaser, Sammy P is already lining up bets for NFL Week 3 and CFB Week 4.
5 hours ago
MVP Watch: Kyler Joins Top 3
National Football League

MVP Watch: Kyler Joins Top 3

MVP Watch: Kyler Joins Top 3
Kyler Murray is flying up the MVP odds chart after an electric start to the season. Can he challenge Patrick Mahomes?
8 hours ago
Week 2 Betting Results For Every Game
National Football League

Week 2 Betting Results For Every Game

Week 2 Betting Results For Every Game
Here's everything you need to know about who covered and more in Week 2 in the NFL.
21 hours ago
The (Big) D in Defense
National Football League

The (Big) D in Defense

The (Big) D in Defense
Dallas' defense made its mark in the team's 20-17 win over L.A. But some are quicker than others to sing the Cowboys' praises.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes