Dallas' defense saves the day in Week 2 win over Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys are in the win column.

Dallas' Week 2 win – a 20-17 nailbiter – was sealed by a 56-yard boot from Greg Zuerlein as time expired. The kick was set up by Dak Prescott, who surgically led the team's offense downfield, providing Zuerlein with ample field position to make his mark.

And that he did.

Prescott was commendable in his second start since returning from injury.

He threw just four incompletions on Sunday, going 23-for-27 for 237 yards and an interception.

And Dallas' running back tandem was nothing short of stellar. Lead back Ezekiel Elliott chomped his way to 71 yards and a TD on 16 carries, as the "Feed Zeke" train chugged along.

Meanwhile, his backup Tony Pollard didn't play like a backup at all. He collected 109 yards with his 13 carries (8.4 average), finding the end zone once as well.

But while the Cowboys' offense bore the brunt of the praise following the timely victory, their defense was a huge catalyst in swaying the winning needle in Dallas' direction.

The Cowboys' protective troupe forced two turnovers in the affair and held L.A.'s offense to under 100 total rushing yards. Not to mention, it was the ‘Boys D that came up with a critical stop in the fourth quarter to quell the Bolts' brewing storm, holding them to a game-tying FG with around 2:30 left to play.

Prescott and Zuerlein took care of the rest from there – and Skip Bayless loved every moment of it, as he said on Monday's "Undisputed."

"The defense makes plays when they absolutely have to be made. They were completely undermanned. Micah Parsons wreaked havoc. Trevon Diggs made a Pro Bowl play. This team is different! This team has a new spirit, a new collective force about it."

Parsons was in Herbert's grill all afternoon, registering eight QB pressures at defensive end in relief of Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. That number is the most for a rookie since Nick Bosa in 2019. Parsons' normal position is linebacker.

And that Trevon Diggs interception Bayless was referring to?

But Shannon Sharpe said Monday that he errs more on the side of the Chargers' failures than the Cowboys' feats.

His rating of Dallas' performance was much different than Bayless':

"The Chargers gave this game away. They had two TDs called back by penalties. … All of their seven drives reached at least the 35-yard line. If they kick field goals on all of the drives, they win the ballgame 21-20. The illegal shifts, the illegal formations, the pre-snap penalties – you've got to be better than that.

"The Cowboys were doing everything they possibly could to give you the game."

Colin Cowherd's evaluation mirrors Sharpe's.

His viewpoint: Dallas didn't win. The Chargers lost.

"They missed a 44-yard field goal. They held Dak to 17 points until the final kick, no TDs, and lost at home. Dallas does not win low-scoring games. Dallas was 0-17 in the last 17 games they'd played and scored fewer than 30 points. And they scored 20 and beat the Chargers."

"They had multiple red-zone mistakes," Cowherd argued on "The Herd."

Don't tell Dan Quinn that.

Through two games, the Cowboys are ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (73.5) per game. They were 31st last season. They're also 15th in scoring defense (24 points per game), and lead the league in takeaways (6) and turnover differential (+4).

It's a stark improvement from their mistake-riddled display last season. And while there's still a ton of football left to be played, this team's successes or failures will hold a tremendous weight within the strength of its defense.

You can watch the full Undisputed debate below:

