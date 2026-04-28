Dallas Cowboys 1st-Rounder Caleb Downs: I Got 'Bored' at Ohio State

Dallas Cowboys defensive back and first-round pick Caleb Downs was so dominant in college that he got bored. Like, literally.

"Yeah, I'll honestly say, yes, [I got bored with] the ball not coming my way," Downs said when asked if he got "bored" by teams not targeting him in college in an interview with 105.3 The Fan. "Maybe the talent [isn't] as good that week. You don't always play high-level talent every week in college, so that's something you have to get used to. Sometimes, those games, they can get boring just because of the fact you play a team that doesn't have as good of an offensive line, your D-Line will pretty much make all the tackles.

"There wouldn't really be much to do those games, so, [I] just get bored of not being in the action."

The two-time All-American safety spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024-25), preceded by one season with the Alabama Crimson Tide (2023). A five-star recruit, Downs transferred to Ohio State after his freshman season in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement from coaching.

Downs totaled two interceptions in each of his three collegiate seasons. In Downs' 2023 freshman campaign, he led the SEC with 70 solo tackles, won the National Championship at Ohio State in 2024 and was later the 2025 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

"I would say I'm a defensive player. Being able to play near the line of scrimmage, being able to play in the second level, third level, being able to do a lot of different things. You say a weapon, I would just say a full-rounded player," Downs said. "If you're a full-rounded player that can make plays on all facets of your defense and make your defense better, that's who you want on your team. Not necessarily, ‘Oh, I want somebody to be able to set the edge.’ That's great, but if he doesn't necessarily make the play, then it doesn't matter.

"At the end of the day, you want playmakers, and that's what I am."

Dallas traded up one spot to select Downs with the No. 11 pick, sending the No. 12, 177 and 180 picks to the Miami Dolphins to execute the trade-up. Later, the Cowboys traded back three spots with the Philadelphia Eagles, sending the No. 20 pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Philadelphia for picks No. 23, 114 and 137. At pick No. 23, Dallas selected UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence.

Downs and Lawrence join a Cowboys' defense that was last in the NFL in opponent points (30.1 per game) and opponent passing yards (251.5 per game), 30th in total yards (377.0 per game) and 23rd in opponent rushing yards (125.5 per game) last season. They fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one season, replacing him with former Eagles passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker.

Surely, Downs won't be "bored" at the next level.