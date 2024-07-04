National Football League Dak Prescott reportedly spotted in walking boot after minor foot sprain Published Jul. 4, 2024 7:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was spotted in a walking boot after recently suffering a minor right foot sprain, according to ESPN. A photo of Prescott in a walking boot while on vacation in Mexico made its rounds online Thursday, although it remains unclear when exactly the picture was taken and if he's still wearing the boot, according to the source.

It also isn't known how Prescott suffered the injury. Nonetheless, it isn't expected to impact Prescott when the Cowboys hold their first training camp practice on July 25, per the report. Dallas' last organized workout was on June 5.

"I think it's nothing," Chris Broussard said on Thursday's "First Thing's First." "I don't know that he's getting paid anyway before the season … so I'm not thinking the Cowboys were like, ‘Ugh, we were gonna give Dak that $60 million a year.' I think he is fine. I'd like to know how he did it. … But look, we saw him come back from a serious injury, and they paid him."

Prescott, who's due $29 million for the 2024 season in what is the final year of his current contract, underwent season-ending surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in 2020 after injuring it in Week 5 of that season.

"I'm on walking boot watch," Kevin Wildes added. "If Patrick Mahomes is in a walking boot, I'm paying attention. If Josh Allen is in a walking boot, If Aaron Rodgers took off his shoe and was looking at his foot — I am on walking boot watch.

"When a guy is in a walking boot, guess what? Front page news."

Is Dak Prescott nursing a foot sprain a big deal? | First Things First

