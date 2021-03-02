National Football League Dak Prescott looking for a contract 'right behind Patrick Mahomes' 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dak and Dallas contract merry go 'round continues.

One of the major topics of discussion this NFL offseason – just like every NFL offseason in recent memory – has been the negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, as the two sides look to lock in a long-term deal.

Prescott’s camp believes he is worth top-market value, while the Cowboys clearly aren't buying in, considering this is the third consecutive offseason where the sides have been at odds, and the final season before Prescott hits free agency.

And early this week, we got another update from NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, who revealed that Prescott's camp is seeking a contract that slots in right behind Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That's quite a steep asking price, considering Mahomes signed the largest contract in North American sports history back in July.

But Mahomes, in three years as a starter, is already an NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and has taken K.C. to consecutive Super Bowls, winning one in 2019.

Based on the stark differences in their resume, Colin Cowherd said Tuesday that Prescott is spiraling toward another season playing under the franchise tag if his contract demands aren't tempered at least a little bit.

"If he sees himself as Mahomes money class, maybe that's why Jerry Jones may franchise him again."

Prescott shined bright as soon as he hit the league, setting several rookie quarterback records en route to an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honor and 13-3 regular-season record, though they lost in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Since then, the Cowboys have yet to reach those heights again, missing the postseason in 2017, posting a .500 record in 2019, and then finishing with a losing record as Prescott went down with a severe ankle injury in the fifth game of the 2020 season (6-10).

Prior to exiting with the season-ending injury, Prescott posted a 1-3 record in games he started and finished this past season, and in his last 17 starts, Prescott is 6-11.

On the surface, Prescott looked to be on pace to light the league up last season, leading the NFL in passing yards in Week 6, a week after he was injured (1,856).

However, since his arrival, Dallas seems to be better off when Prescott throws the ball less.

In games where Prescott has at least 30 pass attempts, the Cowboys are 23-25. When he throws the ball at least 35 times, they are 10-17, and if he reaches 40 or more pass attempts, they are 4-10.

Meanwhile, when Prescott attempts 30 or fewer passes, Dallas is 24-5, and they are 13-1 when he attempts 25 or fewer passes.

If Dallas is more successful when the ball is out of Prescott's hands, naturally, his value declines, and Cowherd spent a portion of Tuesday's "The Herd" citing quarterbacks that he deemed both more talented and more valuable.

"So if you were paid based on your talent, and how valuable you are ... there are four guys that are Tier 1. They can kind of name their price. There are another four or five guys, maybe more talented, but don't quite feel as valuable to the franchise. Everybody else is kind of Tier 3."

Among the QBs listed, Prescott ranks in the bottom half in passing touchdowns per game (1.5), interceptions per game (0.6), passing yards per game (255.6) and quarterback rating (97.3).

Prescott sits tied for second to last in both passing touchdowns per game and career quarterback rating among the QBs listed by Cowherd.

All the while, Prescott seems intent on seeking a deal somewhere in the ballpark of $40-$44 million a year.

One thing is for sure: Prescott will be expensive for the Cowboys next season.

If he'll be expensive beyond that is still to be determined.

