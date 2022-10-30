National Football League Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense flip script with dominant performance in win 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

How’s that as an analogy for the Cowboys season?

It has rarely been as pretty as possible; at times it's been a downright slog. And yet, as they head into their bye week, the Cowboys are the owners of an impressive 6-2 record by virtue of a roster that has proven to be complementary. The script was getting a bit familiar, so kudos to them for shaking things up. This time, with their defense struggling against Chicago's vaunted ground game, it was the Dallas offense that pulled the majority of the weight Sunday in a 49-29 win against the Bears. "This was great for our offense, to step up and get the win, and their contribution to this win out here," said Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Specifically, it was a banner day for the Cowboys rushing attack, which easily enjoyed its best afternoon of the season — ironically, with Ezekiel Elliott sitting out due to a knee injury.

It's no knock on Elliott, who missed a game due to injury for just the second time in his career. But his contributions weren't exactly necessary, as Tony Pollard posterized the Bears to the tune of 147 all-purpose yards and three rushing touchdowns. The last of those felt the most meaningful, as it shut the door on an impressively efficient Bears offense. Holding a 42-29 lead early in the fourth quarter, Pollard put the Cowboys' fears to rest when he stretched out wide on a crucial 3rd-and-1. A first down would have been nice enough, but having dodged two tackles in the backfield, he sped through a hole off right tackle and was gone for the score that would end the competitive portion of the day.

"He's dangerous because he breaks tackles and is good finishing runs," said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. "I thought Tony Pollard played the way he always plays – he just had more opportunities today."

Even without Elliott, this is likely the offense the Cowboys dreamed of during installations in the offseason. It's not even that Dak Prescott was bad. Outside of one ill-advised throw — an interception over the middle of the field — Prescott was magnificent, completing 78% of his passes and chipping in three total touchdowns. Still, this offense's balance is remarkable when things are working the right way. Not to be outdone by the Bears, the Cowboys finished with 200 rushing yards. When it was needed, Prescott was 5-of-6 for 85 yards on third downs, pairing well with two big conversions he picked up with his feet.

It was a sufficient cushion for a defense that needed a bit more help than usual. True, the Cowboys still made their contributions on defense. They sacked Justin Fields four times, and Micah Parsons made one of the plays of the season when he chased down David Montgomery, recovered Montgomery's fumble at the Chicago 36-yard line, avoided any opposing contact while getting off the ground, and zigzagged his way back to the end zone for one of the most miraculous touchdowns you'll ever see. "Honestly, I'm like, ‘Jeeze, I'm going to hear about this for a while, about how he needs to run the ball and be on offense," Prescott joked.

Still, this was tough sledding for a banged-up unit, which saw Jayron Kearse, Donovan Wilson, Anthony Brown and Anthony Barr all leave the action at different points of the day.

Fields combined with Khalil Herbert to give the Cowboys their most forgettable performance of the season. The duo paced the Bears en route to 240 total rushing yards, with Herbert averaging 6.2 yards per touch. Fields also played arguably his best game of the 2022 season, guiding his offense on three different scoring drives that tallied 12 plays or more — not exactly the type of result we've gotten used to seeing against this Dallas defense.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, they've got time for recovery. In addition to the slew of other injuries, Parsons has clearly been slowed by a groin issue in recent weeks. With two weeks between them and their Nov. 13 trip to Green Bay, this will hopefully be a healthier unit when they face off against Aaron Rodgers and Co. For now, it's remarkable to think of all the things that have gone wrong for the Cowboys, and how they've managed to overcome them. The offensive line was re-shuffled on the eve of the season. The starting quarterback was sidelined for six games after an ugly Week 1 loss. The defense has weathered its share of losses here in these last few weeks.

Despite all of that, the record speaks for itself. The Cowboys are 6-1 since losing the ugliest season opener in the league. Their defense carried them through Prescott's absence. And with Prescott back healthy, their offense is proving it can return the favor. It's not a bad spot to be.

David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team’s official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback’s time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter @davidhelman_ .

