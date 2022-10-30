National Football League
Micah Parsons returns fumble recovery for first career touchdown
National Football League

Micah Parsons returns fumble recovery for first career touchdown

1 hour ago

Micah Parsons continued his Defensive Player of the Year campaign with another memorable moment in the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Chicago Bears

Parsons recovered a third-quarter fumble after Leighton Vander Esch stripped the ball from Bears running back David Montgomery, then, after realizing that quarterback Justin Fields jumped over him — and never touched him — ran the ball all the way back to the end zone. 

It marked the star Cowboys linebacker's first career touchdown, on a play that perfectly encapsulated the athleticism and awareness that makes Parsons a favorite for his first career DPOY award. Many on Twitter expressed their awe for Parsons, including Fox Sports analysts Geoff Schwartz and Jason McIntyre.

As FOX Sports Cowboys insider David Helman pointed out, Parsons was initially pressuring Fields to throw the ball — then sprinted across the field to recover the fumble.

If Fields had simply touched Parsons while Parsons lay on the field corralling the football, Parsons would have been down by contact and unable to run the ball back for the touchdown. But Fields instead chose to leap over Parsons, and the Cowboys linebacker took advantage of being one of the only players on the field who appeared to realize the play was still live. Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe was incredulous at Fields' decision.

By the time the other players realized what was happening, Parsons was showing off his speed en route to the end zone.

The Cowboys beat the Bears 49-29 to take a 6-2 record into their bye week as Parsons improved his chances of earning some postseason hardware —and earned high praise from FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
A.J. Brown's career day defines immense value he brings to Eagles
National Football League

A.J. Brown's career day defines immense value he brings to Eagles

6 mins ago
Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense flip script with dominant performance in win
National Football League

Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense flip script with dominant performance in win

22 mins ago
NFL Week 8 top plays: 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, Titans-Texans, more
National Football League

NFL Week 8 top plays: 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, Titans-Texans, more

1 hour ago
In Patriots’ win over Jets, Bill Belichick shows he still owns Zach Wilson
National Football League

In Patriots’ win over Jets, Bill Belichick shows he still owns Zach Wilson

1 hour ago
Eagles' A.J. Brown points at Steelers DBs to celebrate historic half
National Football League

Eagles' A.J. Brown points at Steelers DBs to celebrate historic half

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes