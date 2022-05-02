Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf on future with Seahawks: 'We're going to get something done' 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

DK Metcalf has seen a lot of change around the Seattle Seahawks. He doesn't expect to be a part of that himself.

Metcalf stopped by to chat with Shannon Sharpe on the latest edition of "Club Shay Shay," and one of the main topics of discussion was his own future in Seattle. In short, he's not worried about it.

"It's all smiles right now," he said. "I know [a contract extension is] coming, it's just a matter of when. I can't stress over it, think about it too much because I'll drive myself crazy. I've just been enjoying life, this offseason, taking it a day at a time. I know it may sound cliché, but that's really how I'm living. I know my worth. I know the Seahawks aren't going to try to take my worth down."

He then let Sharpe in on a bite-sized portion of the dealings that had already taken place between Seattle and his agent.

"I will say we're going to get something done," he said with a smile. "I think I will be in Seattle for the next couple of years."

Metcalf couldn't have picked a more prime time to seek a fresh deal.

The market for premier performers at his position is at an all-time high, and hefty contracts have been doled out by the plenty for some of his fellow positional headliners. That list includes A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams, all of whom are raking in north of $20 million a year.

Carroll and Metcalf are seemingly in lockstep regarding an impending contract.

"It’s really important to us," the Seahawks coach said of Metcalf's extension. "We’ll kick it into [GM] John [Schneider’s] court here in the weeks to come after the draft. We’re really communicating great and D.K., we’ve been on a great wavelength to move forward. Hopefully, this will all work out. We don’t plan on him going anywhere. We want him to be with us."

In addition to landing a potential contract extension, Metcalf also discussed his outlook on the 2022 campaign with a new presence in the quarterback after Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos.

"I'm not stressed over the [quarterback situation]," Metcalf told Sharpe.

"I've got my chips on Geno [Smith] and Drew Lock. I think Drew was in a situation at a young age where he was forced to do a lot. The environment [in Denver] didn't really suit him the best. I think him being in Seattle with Pete [Carroll] in a positive environment is going to help him get his confidence back. And Geno, with a shortened playbook, and not getting those first-team reps, did pretty well."

Metcalf has made a big impact since the Seahawks drafted him in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Ole Miss.

Three seasons into his career, Metcalf already holds the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game (160), and smashed Seattle franchise records for yards in a rookie debut (89) as well as most yards in a season, with 1,303 in 2020. He also brought home second-team All-Pro, as well as Pro Bowl honors, for his showing that season.

Get more from Seattle Seahawks Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.