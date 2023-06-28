National Football League Cowherd's top 10 NFL QB-HC duos: Who sits behind the Chiefs? Published Jun. 28, 2023 7:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

We all know that the nucleus of an NFL team is the quarterback and the coach.

Many quarterback and coach duos have been linked together for their team's success over the years, such as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick or Joe Montana and Bill Walsh.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd ranked the top 10 quarterback-coach duos recently on "The Herd." When he did the research for his rankings, Cowherd said the top five were pretty clear. After that, it became difficult. He said he believes that nine teams have a quarterback he really likes, but a coach he's unsure of (such as the Los Angeles Chargers). He added that there were 10 more teams that he likes the coach, but has some reservations about the quarterback (such as the Carolina Panthers).

Finally, he disqualified eight teams right off the bat because he doesn't like either the quarterback or the coach.

Luckily for Cowherd, he only had to pick 10. He still couldn't help but remark that a quarter of the league doesn't have either a good quarterback or coach, saying they're in "no man's land."

With that determined, here are Cowherd's top 10 quarterback-coach duos currently in the NFL.

10. Miami Dolphins: Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa

Cowherd's thoughts: I think the coach is brilliant — unproven and young, but brilliant. And the quarterback is good when healthy.

9: Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott

Cowherd's thoughts: I consider both of these guys to be in the B-to-B-plus range. But Mike McCarthy has a Super Bowl and Dak Prescott is more than sufficient as a franchise quarterback.

8. Buffalo Bills: Sean McDermott and Josh Allen

Cowherd's thoughts: I may bang on Sean McDermott, but Josh Allen's a transformational talent. The Buffalo Bills before McDermott got there were a mess.

7. Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts

Cowherd's thoughts: I know you're all saying, "This is low!" So, Nick Sirianni got the job and they were a mess early. And then he gave playcalling to Shane Steichen. From that point through this past Super Bowl, they were fantastic. Shane Steichen just left. Coordinators matter. Kyle Shanahan is a great example. I think they'll be fine, which is why I put them at seven. I'm not sure if Siriannni will be a great coach. When he had more control of the offense, it wasn't very good.

6. Cincinnati Bengals: Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow

Cowherd's thoughts: Don't tell me yet that Zac Taylor should be in the same class as Andy Reid and Sean Payton. In his first two years, he was winning like five games per year. I like him. Give me another year at least.

5. Baltimore Ravens: John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson

Cowherd's thoughts: I know a lot of people have misgivings about Lamar Jackson, but Harbaugh, I think, is a remarkable coach. Lamar's won 75 percent of his starts. I know you don't trust him, but it once took Peyton Manning a while to get the ring and have great playoff success, too. Lamar Jackson is really good. When he's healthy, he's very good.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence

Cowherd's thoughts: I think Pederson is one of the most underrated coaches over the last decade in the sport. He outdueled, outsmarted and outfoxed Bill Belichick in a Super Bowl. We also all love Trevor Lawrence.

3. Denver Broncos: Sean Payton and Russell Wilson

Cowherd's thoughts: We don't believe Russ is washed. Payton is brilliant.

2. Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford

Cowherd's thoughts: I know they're coming off a bad year. But Sean McVay is the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, and Matthew Stafford, by the way, threw for 5,000 yards in the year they won the Super Bowl — which was a year ago.

1. Kansas City Chiefs: Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes

Cowherd's thoughts: These two are number one, and it's not particularly close. They certainly have an argument with [Joe] Montana and [Bill] Walsh as the best quarterback-coach combo in the history of the sport.

