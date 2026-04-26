Cowherd: No Team Had a Better 1st-Round Pick Than Cowboys' Selection of Caleb Downs

Not only was Ohio State safety Caleb Downs widely viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Dallas Cowboys clearly agreed. After unexpectedly sliding to No. 11 overall, Downs has quickly become one of the biggest storylines of the draft.

Downs has had a wide range of comparisons, but on Friday morning, The Herd’s Colin Cowherd didn’t hold back, viewing the Cowboys as clear winners of the NFL Draft. It’s not just about Downs being a great player, but he believes he’s the steal of the draft.

Cowherd didn’t hold back on his show, even drawing a comparison between Downs and former Baltimore Ravens safety and Hall of Famer Ed Reed.

"You can not do better than what the Dallas Cowboys did with their first pick," Cowherd said. "I think he’s going to be the best Buckeye in the draft. … I thought last year, he was good enough to be a top-three pick in the draft. I think he’s an incredible Ed Reed-level player."

Downs is coming off a strong junior season with the Buckeyes, recording 68 total tackles, 45 of them solo, along with two interceptions. He also forced two fumbles and added a sack, showcasing his versatility all over the field.

He didn’t test as athletically as many of his Buckeyes teammates, but Downs has built his reputation on instincts, anticipation, and elite football IQ. Despite playing a position that is often undervalued, he became one of the most versatile defenders in the sport.

That production and versatility have only reinforced the belief that he can immediately anchor a secondary at the next level.

"He got overshadowed because they [Ohio State] have a couple of freaks in Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and they’re just physical specimens," Cowherd said. "Best football player is Caleb Downs. He is a great, great player, so Dallas hit an absolute home run."

For Cowherd, Downs’ blend of production, instincts and versatility seems to make him a rare defensive addition capable of transforming a secondary from Day 1.

In a Cowboys defense that struggled last season without a consistent game-changing presence, Downs could step in as that difference-maker. If he lives up to the billing, Dallas may have landed one of the defining picks of the entire draft.

The selection of Downs wasn't the only way the Cowboys addressed their defense in the first round of the NFL Draft. They also selected UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence with the 23rd overall pick after trading down a few picks with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lawrence had been viewed as a potential second-round pick by most draft analysts. FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang actually had Lawrence ranked 50th on his big board. But Cowherd understood why Dallas reached to get him.

"Their next pick was a reach, but I'm going to defend the pick," Cowherd said. "[Lawrence] is not for next season. When they traded Micah Parsons, the entire reason they did it was so that they could get four or five guys. Well, they traded Micah Parsons and they now have Rashan Gary, Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. They still have DeMarvion Overshown, who I like, but he gets banged up but he's good. This kid is not going to play a ton next season. That's OK. I can live with that."

The Cowboys continued to add to their defense through much of the draft as well. They selected Michigan edge rusher Jaishawn Barham in the third round before adding Florida cornerback Devin Moore and Alabama defensive tackle LT Overton with the two fourth-round picks they acquired from the Eagles.