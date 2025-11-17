Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens Benched for Opening Drive vs. Raiders

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were benched for the team’s opening drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Instead, the Cowboys started receivers Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin.

Dallas received the opening kick and went three-and-out, gaining 6 yards, all on rushes by Javonte Williams. Quarterback Dak Prescott’s pass attempt to Tolbert was incomplete on third-and-4.

Lamb and Pickens entered the game on Dallas' second possession, and Lamb had a touchdown reception early in the second quarter.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

