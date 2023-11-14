National Football League Cowboys' Trevon Diggs calls out Buffalo, Josh Allen, says Stefon Diggs 'Gotta get up outta there' Published Nov. 14, 2023 2:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the Buffalo Bills on social media following Monday's dramatic 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos by stating his brother Stefon Diggs "Gotta get up outta there."

Diggs, the Bills' leading receiver, had a relatively quiet night by hauling in only three receptions on five targets for a total of 34 yards. Diggs' lack of involvement in the passing game reflects an overall forgettable performance by the Bills offense, including quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen compiled 177 passing yards to go along with one touchdown and two interceptions, which gave the sixth-year quarterback a league-leading 11 total interceptions through Week 10.

Diggs' brother took note of Allen's poor performance as well.

"Let's not forget, he didn't start going off till bro got there." Diggs tweeted Tuesday, referencing his brother joining forces with Allen on the Bills in 2020.

Monday's loss also evoked action from the Bills front office as offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired on Tuesday.

In the AFC East, Buffalo currently trails behind the first-place Miami Dolphins by one game. However, the Bills have already lost to two divisional opponents this season, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets, and sit outside the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 11.

