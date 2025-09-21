National Football League CeeDee Lamb Ruled Out After Departing Cowboys vs. Bears Early With Ankle Injury Updated Sep. 21, 2025 6:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were dealt with another roadblock on Sunday.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out after suffering an ankle injury that caused him to leave the game twice in the first half of the Cowboys' game against the Chicago Bears.

Lamb suffered the injury after making a reception on a screen pass in the first quarter. Bears linebacker Noah Sewell rolled on Lamb's left ankle as he made the tackle on the play.

As the reception was negated due to offsetting penalties, Lamb was in immediate pain and made his way to the Cowboys' sideline, but with some assistance. He took off his cleat and sock to get the ankle evaluated on the bench before getting checked out in the blue medical tent.

The Cowboys scored later on in that drive to cut the Bears' lead at the time to 7-3. Lamb didn't return to the field when the Cowboys got the ball back shortly after, with Dallas ruling him as questionable to return at the time.

However, Lamb re-entered the game later in that possession, making his way onto the field for the Cowboys' second-and-6 play from the Bears' 13-yard line at the start of the second quarter. Even though Lamb wasn't involved, he reaggregated the injury on his first play back, struggling to get the right amount of burst at the line of scrimmage.

Lamb immediately checked himself out of the game after that play, shaking his head in disappointment.

FOX Sports NFL lead analyst Tom Brady assumed that Lamb's day would be finished after his attempt to return.

"Yeah, he's not feeling it," Brady said. "Motioned across and he can't quite push off. He rolled that thing pretty good. That's probably it for the day for him. Tough loss.

"He's just trying to feel what it's like in real game speed and just can't quite push off the way he wants or how he's used to."

The Cowboys were able to cut the Bears' lead to 14-6 on the drive that Lamb re-aggravated the injury. They scored again on the ensuing possession, with George Pickens getting a touchdown grab from Prescott. Dallas converted on the ensuing two-point try as well, tying the game up, 14-14, roughly halfway through the second quarter.

Lamb didn't officially record a reception prior to the injury in Sunday's game. The four-time Pro Bowler had already gotten off to a strong start this season, recording 16 receptions for 222 yards in the first two games.

