Cowboys Sign Veteran Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Jadeveon Clowney, says Jerry Jones
Cowboys Sign Veteran Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Jadeveon Clowney, says Jerry Jones

Published Sep. 14, 2025 5:43 p.m. ET

Sunday was a productive day for the Dallas Cowboys.

First, they took down the New York Giants in a thrilling 40-37 overtime win to pick up their first victory of the season. After the game, owner Jerry Jones told reporters that the team is signing veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

"He’ll add some real depth," Jones said. "He’s very credible. He’ll help us."

The Cowboys hosted Clowney for a visit earlier this week. 

Of course, the Cowboys took a pretty big hit at edge rusher when they traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers a week before the start of the regular season. While Jones has vociferously defended the move and suggested the Cowboys could be better without Parsons, their defense hasn't been too stellar to open the year; they allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to score on their first four drives in their season-opening loss, while the Giants had 506 yards of total offense on Sunday.

Additionally, the Cowboys have only recorded four sacks through their first two games. Parsons has posted 1.5 sacks on limited snaps through his first two games with the Packers. 

The 32-year-old Clowney joins a group that was already young and got younger when Dallas ended a long contract stalemate with Parsons by sending the 26-year-old in his prime to Green Bay.

Clowney had 5.5 sacks for Carolina last season after tying his career high of 9.5 in 2023 with Baltimore. Clowney received all three of his Pro Bowl selections with Houston, which took him with the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He has 58.0 sacks in 140 games over 11 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

